This Dish Made Dulquer Salmaan Forget About Acting in a Scene in Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha

Sharing a scene from Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha, which released last month, Dulquer Salmaan shared how a special dish made him forget about acting in a scene.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
This Dish Made Dulquer Salmaan Forget About Acting in a Scene in Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha
Image Credits: Facebook/Dulquer Salmaan.
We all have our dishes, the taste of which temporarily transport us to seventh heaven.

Whether it is the cool taste of your favorite ice-cream on a hot summers day, when you've not had it for months and you hear the familiar, yet still magical dinging of the ice-cream vendor as he cycles past your house, or the basic taste of plain 'dal-chawal,' when you go home after living in hostel for months - certain foods, no matter how simple, will always hold a special trigger for us. This stands true of everyone, even Dulquer Salmaan.

Dulquer who recently appeared in Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha reveals how a particular dish made him forget about acting for a bit.

Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha which released last month revolves around Dulquer Salmaan as the protagonist, and his quest to find and marry a girl he feels a 'spark' with. In the movie, one of the scenes involves Dulquer eating fish curry and rice from an earthen vessel. He recently shared this scene along with a picture on Facebook, to explain why this dish held special significance.

"I was on diet food for ages. And they gave me this manga meen curry and rice and I didn't have to act for that scene. Ate like I hadn't seen food before," Dulquer captioned the post, sharing a picture of it.



Fans certainly seem to relate, as it has over 800 shares and 70,000 likes.

If you haven't seen the movie and want to see Dulquer drop acting and be naturally himself for a few minutes while he enjoys a favorite dish, we've got you covered. This very scene is present in one of the trailers of the movie.




