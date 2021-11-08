The former First Family, of the 45th president of the United States Donald Trump, is often in the news for eccentric gaffes. This time, Eric Trump, the third child and second son of Trump, and his first wife, Ivana Trump, is trending on Twitter after a video of his appearance on Fox News is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, he is seen praising his father as well as condemning US President Joe Biden for apparently dozing off at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. The executive vice president of The Trump Organisation, a real estate business, also complains about kids’ toys being stuck on container ships ahead of Christmas. “My father finally brought a sense of practicality and realism to politics that had never existed before. You compare that to Joe Biden who, while kids’ Christmas presents are sitting on ships outside the port of LA because they can’t get ships into the port of this country…he is over in Glasgow falling asleep at the climate summit. That has to tell you everything you need to know about a politician,” Eric says in the video.

Eric Trump talks about Christmas presents stuck on container ships pic.twitter.com/0cyZCq54Wc— Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2021

After the video went viral, Twitterati is throwing it back to all the ‘dumb’ things Eric has said before.

Remember in 2020 when Eric Trump claimed his father “literally saved Christianity?” — Kate (@ImSpeaking13) November 7, 2021

Mandate Kevin McCarthy Ashley Biden Donald Trump Ivanka Trump Donald Trump jr. Socialism #ThanksBrandon "Eric Trump is shocked people use foul language to talk about his foul-mouthed father" pic.twitter.com/Ba1gHGGqRl — Katiejohn (@45rapeKatiejohn) November 7, 2021

Every time I see Eric Trump trending, I am reminded of one of his more "brilliant" statements, summed up in an old post (last May) of mine: pic.twitter.com/xC6CuH2Zee— Sabrina McDaniel (@Sabrina_McDa) November 7, 2021

Eric Trump is worried about kids Christmas presents being stuck on ships, because if their on container ships he can't steal them.— Amy Lynn❤ (@AmyAThatcher) November 7, 2021

Eric and his wife Lara Trump have been accused of various frauds siphoning off money raised for cancer and dog rescue charities. In 2017, Forbes reported that the Eric Trump Foundation funneled more than $1 million from charity golf tournaments into Donald Trump’s business. Although donors were told that the money was going to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, fight pediatric cancer, more than $500,000 was re-donated to other charities connected to Trump family members or interests. Netizens pointed out his history of scamming in tweets calling out the irony of the situation.

Any time Eric trump trends, it’s due to the fact he’s a bombastic fucking idiot, but let’s also never forget that he stole from a child cancer patient charity and his sponge spouse Lara stole from a dog rescue charity which shows he’s as evil as he is dumb.— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 7, 2021

"Hi, I'm Eric Trump and I steal from Children with cancer" pic.twitter.com/P99YzAy5pz— Alicia Smith #FBR (@AliciaSmith987) November 7, 2021

I don't know why Eric Trump is trending, but good time to remind everyone that he funneled Cancer money for children to his business…yes money from a cancer charity straaaiiight into his pocketsand his wife Lara funneled Dog Rescue charity money into Donald Trump’s pocket pic.twitter.com/rC903yZFzU — Alicia Smith #FBR (@AliciaSmith987) November 7, 2021

Eric Trump is trending so someone is missing money.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 7, 2021

If Eric Trump were a children’s toy, what would he be? pic.twitter.com/ygfEwmAq3T— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) November 7, 2021

Earlier, in 2020, Eric had been ridiculed after he urged people to come out and cast votes, a week after the US presidential election concluded. Although he deleted the tweet later, netizens took a screenshot of it and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. A user said that Eric scheduled the tweet for the wrong week.

