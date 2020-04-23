BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Duo Posing as Dunzo Delivery Boys Arrested for Trying to Sell 'Two-Headed' Snake in Bengaluru

Duo Posing as Dunzo Delivery Boys Arrested for Trying to Sell 'Two-Headed' Snake in Bengaluru

The duo, identified as Mohammad Rizwan and Azar Khan, procured and tried to sell the non-venomous snake.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
Share this:

Two youths posing as employees of an online delivery platform were arrested here for allegedly trying to sell a sand boa snake, an endangered species, police said on Thursday.

The duo, identified as Mohammad Rizwan and Azar Khan, procured and tried to sell the non-venomous snake under the cover of delivery persons of Dunzo, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said.

"While Dunzo is doing good job of door delivery of essentials during the lockdown, some misusing it & doing illegal things. CCB arrested two accused who under the cover of Dunzo delivery boys, procured and tried to sell two-headed snake (Sand Boa) prohibited under Wildlife Protection Act," Patil said in a statement.

Sand Boa, covered under the Wildlife Protection Act, is used for medicinal purposes and it is believed to bring good fortune.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,454

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,393

    +922*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,258

    +298*  

  • Total DEATHS

    681

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres