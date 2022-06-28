Durex India Congratulates Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor With a 'Channa Mereya' Twist

Alia Bhatt announced that she and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting a baby and the internet has been beyond excited for the couple. Alia and Ranbir got married this April in an intimate ceremony and yesterday, Alia took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy, writing, “Our baby… coming soon.” She shared a photo from the ultrasound test, showing Ranbir by her side. Of all the congratulations that poured in, condom brand Durex did an out-of-the-box one with a reference to Ranbir’s ‘Channa Mereya’ song from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. Taking to its social media handles, Durex congratulated Alia and Ranbir, writing, “Mehfil mein teri… “hum toh clearly nahi the”.”

Best wish I've ever read

congratulations @DurexIndia for having the best social media experts https://t.co/PVcpTP7vFU — Aayushman Gupta (@yushman2407) June 27, 2022

Got no chill https://t.co/s022QDvhjb — Ashwika toraskar (@torskrashwika07) June 27, 2022

Moment Marketing at its best https://t.co/RdYknffcZt — Alok Jain ⚡ (@WeekendInvestng) June 27, 2022

whoever handles the social media of Durex is such a creative person. Their posts every time are hilarious https://t.co/5iwhYhqXvp — Shefali. (@MrsDevDixit) June 27, 2022

Durex’s marketing strategy is evidently working out quite well for them. This is not the first time that they’ve done it either. In fact, Durex’s Channa Mereya saga with Alia and Ranbir started off with the couple’s wedding. “Dear Ranbir and Alia,” their post read, “Mehfil mein teri, hum na rahein jo, FUN toh nahi hai :(“. “Where can we RSVP? Asking for a friend… Click the link in bio to buy!” said the caption.

While the much-loved couple tied the knot on April 14, it appears that the parents-to-be were dropping hints about their pregnancy all along the way. For instance, in a recent interview, Ranbir expressed his wish of getting a tattoo of his child’s name. Yes, that’s true. In an interaction with Mashable India, the Brahmastra actor revealed either he would get a tattoo of the number eight, which is his and Alia’s lucky number, or the name of his child.

