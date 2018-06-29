Durex Trolls Indian Rupee as It Slips Below the 69 Mark Against USD



Rupee may not perform in this position but you can! 😉 #RupeeAllTimeLow

Buy Now: https://t.co/POmnRjSwWM pic.twitter.com/irpOXlRb1W

— Durex India (@DurexIndia) June 28, 2018

As the Indian Rupee sunk lower than the 69 mark against the US dollar in an all-time slump on Thursday, contraceptive brand Durex made people look at the bright side.True to its brand image, on Friday, Durex India tweeted this very witty post.Get it?India has been reeling under high international crude oil prices, the pressure to cut oil imports from Iran and ongoing trade wars between reigning economies in the world.And when the declining Rupee reached 69 as opposed to a dollar, could not help but take the dig.This is not the first time the condom company has trolled unsuspecting victims in their advertisements.Internationally, the brand has been known for its tongue in cheek advertisements and promotions, which have often acted as a cheeky commentary on current events.Take for instance this ad which came out on Fathers' Day.Or it's succinct take on population control on Earth Day.In one of the ads, the company capitalised on the popularity of the game 'Candy Crush'.It even came out with one on 21 Dec 2012, which many at the time believed would be the last day of the world.India imposed restrictions on condom commercials in the country in 2017, allowing such commercials to run only at late night hours.Durex's latest post may just be a way to for the company to show its creativity in the face of censorship.