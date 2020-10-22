Durga Idol in Bengal Replaces Asur With 'Xi Jinping', Photo Goes Viral on Social Media

Pandering to the recurring idea of basing Durga Puja idols on current themes, a Durga Puja committee in West Bengal's Behrampore seems to have gone several notches higher- it has included Chinese President XI Jinping as part of the idols' entourage, albeit in a very unflattering light, reported a local Bengali publication.

Themes around the novel coronavirus have become very popular this year and adding to it, the organisers of Swargadham Sarbojonin Club in Behrampore, Murshidabad have replaced the idol of the asur(the demon) with Xi Jinping.

Conceptualised by idol maker Ashim Pal, the structure has kept all the other idols intact, with Durga in the centre and flanked by her children Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesh and Kartik on her both sides. She is also seen riding the lion, her vahan but just beside it, in place of the demon, is a male figure that is missing its head. And right near it, is a head, that is eerily similar to that of the Chinese President.

The photos of the idol have gone viral on social media and some people have even reportedly praised the idol maker for his 'creativity'.

Although unique themes based on current affairs or social issues aren't uncommon, but this particular idea is surely going to raise a few eyebrows.

China, where the novel coronavirus was first detected last year, has often been accused by many world leaders of spreading the infection and hiding the actual extent of spread, and several countries have expressed their displeasure with China over its handling of the spread of infection in the early days. US President Donald Trump has often referred to the coronavirus as 'china virus' in several of his speeches.

India has been involved in a border conflict with China for the past few months at the Himalayan border in the eastern region of Ladakh.