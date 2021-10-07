Durga Idols in Kolkata Pandal Get Gold Eyes and Saree Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh

The former British capital of India is a vibrant mix of art, architecture, temples, football clubs, mouth-watering street food, and a slew of cultural events. The celebration of Durga Puja, however, is what this city is most famed for. Durga Puja in Kolkata is the most grandiose of all celebrations held in the city in honour of Goddess Durga during the Navaratri season. While organisers in several states are suffering a funding crisis as a result of COVID-19, Kolkata is going all out to adorn its Durga idols with gold. With Covid-19 protocols for organising celebrations in place, Bandhu Mahal Club has decked Ma Durga Idol with eyes of gold carrying around 10-11 gms of the yellow metal, while the other idol is wrapped in a saree with embroidery having approximately 6 gms of gold in Baguiati. An underprivileged girl, who is awaiting her wedding, will be presented the gold saree after the festivities are over, stated Dipanwita Bagchi, the PR team's director, according to a report by India. com.

The president of Bandhu Mahal Club, Karthick Ghosh said that the cost of the adornment is Rs 1.5 lakh and the total cost of setting the pandals is Rs 10 lakh.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Government has also issued guidelines for this year’s Durga Puja. It has decided to cancel the carnival of Durga Puja which is held every year. Due to the current coronavirus illness (Covid-19) epidemic, the carnival has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

According to the government’s guidelines, pandals must be open and spacious. There should be enough space to establish physical separation at all times. Separate access and departure points are required, as well as visible signs should be placed identifying assembly sites and routes into and out of the pandal.

Keeping that in mind, the Bandhu Mahal Club has opted for a theme inspired by famous idol maker Arun Pal’s Studio, who passed last year. They decided to do this to pay the idol maker a tribute.

