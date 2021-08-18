Durga puja is the only time of the year when the entire state of West Bengal turns into joy-filled heaven, decked up with lights and colours. But due to COVID-19, the festival is most likely to remain a low-key affair this year as well. Worst affected are the artisans of Kumortuli – a potters’ hub in North Kolkata, whose business went downhill due to the pandemic.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Kumortuli Artisan, China Pal said, “We were optimistic this time, considering we might get orders from 15th August onwards. But we aren’t getting too many customers. We also expected that last year’s losses will be covered up this time. I think we received more orders last year and this year has been economically more worrisome. We have been counting days, expecting more orders. Even the material that we are purchasing to make the idols, are being sold at double rates now.”

She further added, “The suppliers are not being able to bring the materials on time due to travel restrictions due to COVID.”

While the financial losses have forced the idol makers to downsize their number of labourers, migrant workers of Kumortuli have refused to return to work considering the further loss in their business. Another Artisan Achinta Basak said, “If we get orders at the last moment, we won’t be able to finish our work on time. Fewer number orders as compared to last year. We’re getting orders from residents mostly, not getting many orders from clubs. If we get orders at the last moment, we have to refuse them because our workers have also not returned from home, there are travel restrictions too. Most of them are migrant workers and none of them are returning due to the COVID situation.”

The income of several families is involved around this particular festival season alone. In the pre-COVID times, about fifty- per cent of the work of Kumortuli would usually be done by this time. But for the second consecutive year, everything is uncertain yet again. While the idol makers are bearing the brunt by making smaller idols and rejecting orders due to the paucity of workers, the puja committees have also slashed their budget by more than 90% from the usual time.

Debashish Bhattacharjee of Kumartuli Sarbojanin Durgotsav told CNN-News18, “We had to reduce our budget by 5 lakhs more this year. Last year when we organised a Durga puja in a small village area, we had distributed relief materials too. This year, we can’t even do that. We will organise a very low-budget puja because we don’t know what sponsors we will get this time. Sponsorship usually comes considering the crowd in the area. But if people aren’t stepping out of their houses, if people aren’t being allowed to gather at pandals, I don’t think we’ll even get the minimum sponsorship that we got last year.”

As the pandemic has derailed the plans of puja committees and grand celebrations. The festival is most likely to be celebrated with similar protocols that were followed last year.

