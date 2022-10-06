Dussehra 2022: Mumbai Police Uses 'Ravana' Motif to Create Awareness On Road Safety

People across the country marked the end of the nine-day-long festival of Navratri with Dusshera on Wednesday. The day, also known as Vijayadashmi, signifies the triumph of good over evil and that’s why, it is celebrated with a lot of pomp and zeal. One of the main highlights of the festival is burning a life-size effigy of Ravana along with Meghnada and Kumbhakarana. Mumbai Police, which is known for its witty social media posts, used the opportunity on Dussehra to promote road safety.

The official account of Mumbai Police shared a video on Instagram that opens with a man who can be seen dressed as Ravana and riding a bike in the city to reach a venue. He stops at a red light where he notices a man on a two-wheeler not wearing a helmet but carrying it along with himself. He silently indicates him to wear it but the man ignores him. Sticking to his character, he tells the man, “Aarey, murkh mere das, tere kitne (idiot, I have ten heads, how many do you have)?” The video ends with a message from the Mumbai Police that read, “You only have one head. Wear a helmet.”

The Mumbai Police cautioned the citizens as they wished on the occasion, “Spare a thought for your safety for you don’t have ten heads to spare. Have a happy and safe Dussehra.”

The internet has hailed the police department for its creativity in creating awareness among citizens. One of the users said, “Ye badhiya tha guru.” Another person commented, “Excellent message.”

The video has garnered more than 2.86 lakh views since it was shared.

Even they shared an image of a bow and the arrow here is referred to as the speedometer needle. Above the bow and arrow, a speedometer has been illustrated in the photo. The embedded text reads: “Aim to be safe.”

“Let sanity win over the need for speed,” wrote Mumbai Police in the caption of the post. As for a few users, the post was lit, as they dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

