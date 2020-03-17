Dutch are Queuing up to Buy Weed as Netherlands Faces Coronavirus Lockdown

Cannabis smokers aiming to keep calm and carry on despite coronavirus queued up outside Dutch "coffee shops" on Sunday after the government ordered their closure to beat the outbreak.

Customers lined up in their dozens as they tried to beat a deadline for the closure of the marijuana cafes and stockpile weed supplies for what could be weeks of lockdown.

The Netherlands' famed coffee shops have become as much a part of the country's popular image abroad as sex clubs in Amsterdam's famed red-light district, which were also ordered to shut by 6:00 pm along with all bars and restaurants.

"For maybe for the next two months we're not able to get some weed so it should be nice to at least have some in the house," Jonathan, a Dutch buyer, said outside The Point coffee shop in The Hague.

"My friend called me like five minutes ago, he saw the press conference -- good friend," he told AFP.

The queues built up minutes after the Dutch health and education ministers gave a televised press conference announcing the closure of many businesses, along with all Dutch schools.

Twitterati were amused by the unusual sight.

In some counties ppl buy toilet paper in view of the lockdown. Netherlands buys weed. Priorities pic.twitter.com/IgYMshwoPQ — Aitor Viana (@aitorvs) March 15, 2020

NETHERLANDS: People hurrying to buy the last available weed before lockdown⬇️#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/EsOwLoYcRB — SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 watcher (@2019nCoVwatcher) March 15, 2020

the netherlands is basically going on a lockdown until april 6 and the first thing dutch people do is buy weed💀 #coffeeshops pic.twitter.com/VPFCEmZX0s — jennie⁷ (@sarahluvr101) March 15, 2020

My whole country (Netherlands) went into lock down, and the only thing my people think of is WEED (coffeeshop is what we call a weed dispensary) pic.twitter.com/8leEQVThSx — Dr.Wily (@drwilytwitta) March 16, 2020

Ai so the netherlands just today announce they gon close everything, ppl be stacking up on food, these dutchies be stacking up on weed😂 pic.twitter.com/3mtMREYy2R — Yad (@yadghafuri) March 15, 2020

Similar scenes were reported around the country, with pictures on social media of long queues outside coffee shops in the capital Amsterdam and the historic university city of Utrecht.

Whereas days earlier it was supermarkets besieged with people trying to hoard toilet paper and pasta, the sudden announcement of the coffee shop closure meant there were new priorities.

"I wouldn't mind having a little bit of weed -- keep it easy while we're at home for so long. It might be a long time in quarantine," said an Irish woman who gave her name as Hannah as she queued in The Hague.

"I was literally just watching the press conference with my flatmate and then I just went downstairs and suddenly there's this queue of like 30 people, and all these cars arriving as well now."

Cannabis is technically illegal in the Netherlands, but it decriminalised the possession of less than five grammes (0.18 ounces) of the substance in 1976 under a so-called "tolerance" policy.

The cannabis queues came despite Health Minister Bruno Bruins making an "urgent appeal" to Dutch people during Sunday's press conference, saying: "Do not hoard. It is not necessary."

(With AFP inputs)