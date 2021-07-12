Dutch Chef Cooks Up World’s ‘Most Expensive’ Burger Worth Rs 4 Lakh

The restaurant business around the world has been struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic but that has not stopped a Dutch restaurant owner from creating the costliest burger. Robbert Jan de Veen of De Daltons diner has developed an expensive hamburger that coasts a whopping €5,000 (Rs 4,41,305) for a single piece. The Dutch chef’s dubbed the burger “The Golden Boy.” Because the burger is made up of gold leaves, saffron, Wagyu beef, caviar and many more to book a spot on the culinary list of the world’s most expensive food items.

Robbert Jan has also shared the image of the dish on his Instagram page.

“Breaking a world record has been a childhood dream of mine and it feels amazing.” Geo News quoted Veen as saying.

A restaurant in Oregon, US had previously in 2011 created the world’s most expensive burger at that time, which was priced at $5,000 (€4,200) and weighed 352.44 kg.

The ‘Golden Boy’ burger has been prepared with a range of various expensive ingredients such as - Beluga caviar, king crab, Spanish Paleta Iberico, white truffle, and English cheddar cheese. It is also accompanied by a barbeque sauce made with one of the costliest coffee beans in the world, Kopi Luwak. Also, the bun is made with Dom Pérignon champagne dough and is topped with gold leaf.

Apart from the price tag of being the most expensive burger, there is a good cause behind it. The pricey burger was sold for €5,000 ($5,964) on June 28 to Netherlands-based business conglomerate Remia International and was eaten by Rober Willemse, chairman of the Royal Dutch Food and Beverage Association and the proceeds from it were donated to an NGO assisting food banks in the Netherlands.

“The €5,000 donation will help the charity buy nearly 1,000 food packages for people in need, “Veen said.

Among the notable ingredients used in the burger, Beluga caviar is the most expensive type of caviar and its current price on the market ranges between $7,000 to $10,000 per 1 kg. Similarly, Wagyu beef comes from Japan and is the most prized beef in the world. High-grade wagyu can cost up to $200 per pound.

