Dutch Court Asks Grandmother to Delete Photos of Grandkids from FB as They Violate Privacy

An elderly woman in the Netherlands has been ordered to remove photographs of her grandchildren that she had posted on Facebook without the consent of their mother.

According to a report on CNN, the grandmother had posted private photos of the children on the public social media platform without the consent of their mother, who is their legal guardian.

The latter tried several times to convince the grandmother to remove the photos from Facebook as she felt that posting them online was a serious violation of the minors' privacy. When the elderly woman refused to acquiesce, the matter was taken to court.

The court, however, sided with the mother and asked the grandmother to take down the photos.

As per rules under the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for data privacy, Dutch citizens are not allowed to share images or videos featuring others without their consent. The rules permit private storage and circulation of such data in family circles but do not allow such content to be made public on platforms such as Facebook.

The court further added that posting the images online also exposed them to the threat of being accessed by third parties who may use it for illegal purposes.

The grandmother has been given ten days time to take down the images or face a fine of €1,000 (Rs 82,000 approximately).