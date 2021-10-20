Dutch Football Fan Hailed 'Hero' for Carrying 48 Beers at a Time

A 23-year-old Dutch football fan unprecedently became a football cult as a video of him carrying a stack of 48 beers in one go went viral. Christiaan Roetgering went with his friends to watch a football match without knowing that his daring trip from the beverage section to his stand would grab many eyeballs on social media.

“I always go to the game with a group of friends. Every time, one of us has to get the beers in. This time it was my turn, and I did not want to keep going back and forth to the beverage section,” Christiaan told The Sun. He added, “I decided to get everything in one go. I had to carry the trays through a passageway and some stairs, but all went fine.” Apart from the global coverage of this legendary act, the video was introduced to the social media space through Instagram. You can watch the video here:

Twitterati clan, too, couldn’t resist but acknowledge the greatness that this man was seen carrying, along with 48 beers stacked on top of another.

One Twitter handle shared the video with the caption, “Carrying 48 beers should be an Olympic sport.”

Carrying 48 beers at the football should be an Olympic sport 🍻[VeronicaInside IG] pic.twitter.com/yMCE6IuIiv — Marathonbet (@marathonbet) October 19, 2021

“Not all heroes wear capes,” wrote another.

Not all heroes wear capeshttps://t.co/eQP81JYEmi— Joel Häkämies (@joelhakamies) October 19, 2021

Another wrote, “We all want this guy as a friend.”

We all want this guy as a friend https://t.co/3lIvXbUJu3— Steve Chambers the Outbound CTO (@OutboundCTO) October 19, 2021

One user wrote, “He is the bloke you want on a pub crawl.”

He's the bloke you want on a pub crawl https://t.co/GZfYlclR1j— Vaporama (@Vaporama54) October 19, 2021

Christiaan also mentioned that his stack did not have the highest number of beers. His friend Jochen “managed in the past to carry 50 beers in one go.” As soon as the video of him was played during the highlights of the match, in addition to the momentum on social media, made him a local celebrity overnight.

Christiaan went to watch a football match between FC Twente and Willem II at Twente’s home ground, which culminated in a draw.

