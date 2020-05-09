Dutch Restaurant Installs 'Quarantine Greenhouses' for Diners to Eat Out While Social Distancing

With several countries across the world looking to lift coronavirus restrictions and attempting to make a return to normal life, many have started reimagining alternatives eating out at restaurants in a post-COVID world.

Following nearly three months of restrictions, European countries such as Germany, Switzerland, Denmark and Austria as well as countries like Netherlands and South Korea have been attempting to ease lockdown restrictions. Amid such attempts, a Danish restaurant from Amsterdam has come up with a unique solution to allow humans to eat in restaurants while maintaining social distancing.

A restaurant by the name of Mediamatic ETEN has been installing "quarantine greenhouses" for guests to dine inside. These "Serres Séparées" have been placed outside the fine dining restaurant, with a view to its waterfront. The pods with translucent walls can hold two-three diners who can site inside it and enjoy a candle-lit meal with their loved ones without having to interact with the rest of the restaurant.

A Dutch restaurant is innovating fine dining in the age of social distancing https://t.co/U0blTFgqOv pic.twitter.com/slq6YrBYRw — Reuters (@Reuters) May 7, 2020

The restaurant has not yet opened to the general public and owners have currently been trying it on on diners that include friends and family of staff as they await further permission from the government, People reported.

Netherlands recently announced that it will be relaxing lockdown restriction from next week and has even laid out a four-month plan to ease out the restrictions in case the pandemic is contained. Dutch restaurants are closed to the public until at least May 19, though kitchens may operate for takeaway.

Amsterdam is not the only city in the world where restaurant owners are coming up with innovative ways to resume dining and drinking out.

A Swedish couple has started a restaurant for one in the middle of the field. Called 'Bord For En' or Table For One, the restaurant will ensure social distancing by allowing just one person to eat at the table at a time while they deliver the food using rope and baskets.