Dutee Chand, India's First Openly Gay Athlete, Is Cosmopolitan's Latest Cover Girl

Dutee Chand has been in the news of late, and perhaps for not the best of reasons.

Dutee Chand, a national lever sprinter, who came out as gay in May has been the subject of speculation as she revealed that she is in a same-sex relationship. Chand is India's first openly-gay athlete.

Dutee, who won two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games, became one of the few athletes in the world to openly admit same-sex relationship.

Instead of this being a very positive account, however, her revelation came in the light of the facts that her elder sister had threatened to go public with this information, as a way of blackmailing her. Since her revelation, Dutee has said that her family is not fully supportive of her relationship, and she hopes she finds acceptance soon.

"What I am doing is not wrong, nor is it a crime," she told News18 in an interview.

Now, despite the hurdles, Dutee Chand isn't shying away from coming out.

Cosmopolitan India's digital cover features the sprinter.

Dressed in all-black athletic active-wear, Dutee Chand is also draped with a rainbow colored tulle-material cape.

The same colours as the rainbow, and of pride, as June is International Pride month.

"India's Shining Star and First Openly-Gay Athlete," the caption reads.

Dutee Chand's coming out, irrespective of the circumstances, was a landmark in India. We don't see openly gay popular figures in media. Her being on the cover, is perhaps on the same note - that you shouldn't have to shy away from who you are, irrespective of who you love.