Dutee Chand's Coronavirus Relief Box For Her Village Includes an Essential Item: Sanitary Pads









The fastest woman of India, sprinter Dutee Chand has been looking after people from her village during this viral pandemic. What is gaining her praise is the addition that she made to the relief kits.

The sprinter has included sanitary napkins in the packages, along with other necessary items like grocery.

The Bhubaneswar-based sportsperson has shared pictures of her initiative on Twitter.

She drove to her village Chaka Gopalpur in Jajpur district in her Mahindra XUV500 to deliver the food and sanitary packets. The car was gifted to her by Mahindra boss Anand Mahindra in the year 2016.

She wrote, “This car @anandmahindra sir is used for #Covid_19 combat & relief work. Today, I received essential groceries & sanitary from @achyuta_samanta & @dwitivikram & began distributing it in my village”.

Talking about her decision to distribute sanitary pads, Dutee told The Indian Express that although sanitary napkins are important for the hygiene of women, it is not available at the moment and women often do not talk about its shortage.

“People need all the help they can get during this coronavirus pandemic and food is on the top of everyone’s mind. But we do forget there are other essential things, which people need but may not talk about openly,” added the sprinter.

Speaking with news agency PTI, the star had previously said that she “wanted to help” her villagers in “whatever small way [she] could” and thus took special passes and reached her village with relief package.

While she paid Rs 50,000 from her own pockets, Duttee informed the agency that the rest was looked after by Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) founder and BJD Member of Parliament Achyuta Samanta.



