Dwayne Johnson to Arnold Schwarzenegger: Which Celebrities Inspire You to Work Out?

Which well-known figures do internet users look to when they’re searching for workout inspiration? According to a recent ranking, actors seem to inspire people much more than professional athletes, especially actors associated with action movies or those who play superheroes onscreen. From Dwayne Johnson’s ripped abs to Chris Hemsworth’s muscular arms and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s toned back. Celebrities are a source of inspiration that can help motivate us to work out. This is especially true for actors, it seems. A ranking* published on the PureGym website runs down the top celebrity fitness inspirations. When it comes to the celebrities who inspire our workouts, Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel movies, leads the ranking, scoring an average of 12,360 Google searches worldwide per month for his workout style. In second place comes the action movie star Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, with 12,270 searches. Henry Cavill, who plays Superman on the big screen, counts 10,040 monthly searches.

The first female star to feature in this ranking of celebrity fitness inspiration is Kendall Jenner in fourth place, with 8,420 searches. The model comes ahead of her no less famous sisters, starting with Kim Kardashian in 12th place with 3,110 searches. Khloe Kardashian comes 15th with 3,010 searches, while Kylie Jenner features in 22nd place with 2,470 searches.

At 74 years old, Arnold Schwarzenegger is still a source of inspiration when it comes to working out. Fifth in this ranking with 8,420 searches, the former bodybuilder finishes ahead of Chris Evans, Michael B Jordan and Jason Statham. The former governor of California is even the most inspiring personality for workouts dedicated to pectoral and back muscles.

Note that high-level athletes are noticeably absent from the list. American football player Aaron Donald takes ninth place, while soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo (13th) scores as many searches as actress Brie Larson. Basketball player LeBron James features in 24th place.

*Methodology: Search data was taken from Google Keyword Planner’s global data for the last 12 months (March 2021 to March 2022) for the following search terms: [celebrity name] + workout, [celebrity name] + exercise, [celebrity name] + arms, [celebrity name] + legs, [celebrity name] + chest, [celebrity name] + back, [celebrity name] + glutes. The figures for the overall most-searched celebrities were taken by combining the totals for [celebrity name] + workout and [celebrity name] + exercise.

