Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Met Jeff Bezos in an Amazon Tee and a ‘Collaboration is Cooking’

It seems like Dwayne Johnson and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had a fruitful meeting over the weekend as the former WWE wrestler’s recent Instagram post suggests. The 49-year-old actor posted a picture on his Instagram handle on Sunday where he was seen wearing a blue Amazon shirt standing next to Bezos.

Describing how the two of them come from different backgrounds, Dwayne wrote that one of them graduated Summa Cum Laude from Princeton University while the other once asked his criminal law professor if he could tell him a few answers so he could guarantee an A on his midterm exam. The former was the story of Bezos while the latter told the story of Dwayne’s college life.

However, their respective journeys and “shared passions” brought them together and the two will soon be coming up with an exciting announcement, as Dwayne mentioned in his Instagram caption. The Hollywood actor added how his production company Seven Bucks Productions and Amazon Studios will soon be announcing a collaboration that promises to deliver “fun” to families around the world.

The actor and entrepreneur also revealed that both of them always put in the hard work with their “own two hands,” and expressed looking forward to their joint venture. Plugging in his own brand of Tequila, Teremana, Dwayne mentioned that the two will clink their glasses and raise a toast to their business collaboration.

The Instagram post also included a special mention of The Rock’s Amazon shirt. Dwayne wrote in the caption that when he wears his Amazon shirt for his meetings with Bezos to talk shop it sort of makes them twinning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Besides the upcoming project that Dwayne will be announcing, the actor will be seen playing the role of Black Adam in the DC Universe film. The actor had shared a sneak peek into the first look of his superhero character last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Along with the picture, the actor had shared a descriptive caption about his character, which he is sure will bring a new paradigm in the world of superheroes, villains, and antiheroes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here