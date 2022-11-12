Dwight from 'The Office' Has Changed His Name to 'Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson'

Actor Rainn Wilson has unofficially changed his name to protest against climate change. Wilson, who is famous for playing the role of Dwight Schrute on the US TV Sitcom, The Office, said he will now go by Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson. His Instagram account name reflects the change, which comes amid the ongoing COP27, the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, in Egypt. Wilson has also asked other actors and pop culture icons to make a similar move to raise awareness about climate change.

Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27!

The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.

Go to link in bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/TgEG84fOmQ — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022

In a video on Twitter accompanying his name change announcement, Wilson said, “what happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic. As the polar caps melt, it drives up risks throughout the world, including extreme weather events that affect all of us. So as a cheap little stunt to help save planet Earth, I’ve changed my name on Twitter, Instagram and even on my fancy writing paper (Acid Rainn Kills Trees Wilson) because I am an Arctic risk name changer which is going to be a game changer.”

The actor talked about the organisation he is associated with, Arctic Basecamp, in the video. He said that their mission is to generate awareness of the global risks that Arctic weather change poses. “It’s not just bad news for the Arctic, but for us, too,” he said.

Wilson implored others to join the initiative, too. In his video, he suggested Arctic risk name changes for other notable celebrities. Examples he gave included “Leonardo Di-Polar Ice Caprio Are Melting”, “Cardi The Arctic B Melting”, and “Jack Black Carbon Is Killing Us”.

He emphasised that this move is a fun, free way to draw world leaders’ and influencers’ attention to the situation in the Arctic and to push them to act.

P.S.

THEY WON’T LET ME CHANGE MY NAME BECAUSE, ELON!https://t.co/K1JfH3y3nc — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022

Wilson has altered his Instagram display name to reflect his new name. In a tweet, he said he is not able to change his name on Twitter “because, Elon!”

