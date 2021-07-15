Dying Woman Wishes to See Her Cat One Last Time, Their Hug Leaves Internet Teary-eyed

The world would not have the beauty it has if cats were not around us, filling our days with joy and blessingwith their warmth. It is a beautiful bond in which not only humans shower their love for their darling cats, but felinesalso pour all their hearts out.Among the sentimental stories of the bonds between cats and humanslies a gushy story of an elderly woman on a hospital bed whose dying wish was to meet her best friend — her felineOliver.

The picture of their last goodbye was shared by the old woman’s grandson on Imgur and people could not stop getting emotional.When the old woman expressed her wish to her grandson, he reached out to the hospital staff and they made an exception and allowed him to bring the kitty on a visit.

As soon as Oliver came to the hospital, he went into his human’s arms and cuddled with her, as if he knew that something was wrong with his owner. In the picture, the old woman on the hospital bed and the cat cuddling with her are visible. During the sentimental embrace, the cat buried his head between the chest and arm of the lady. Occasionally, he brought his head out and kept looking at her. The old woman looked happy and content now that her best friend was in her arms.

People in the comment section found it hard to stop their tears. One user wrote, “It is amazing how that cat just knows what’s happening. I’m seriously crying right now.” Another user resonated with the old woman’s wish when their death arrives, “Dying with the sound of a cat purring at my side is the sweetest way to go I can possibly imagine.” Seeing the content face of the old woman, a user expressed their satisfaction, “Look at your grandma’s smile! How nice to see.”

Having someone around with whom you share an unadulterated bond of love is pure bliss.

