Dyson's Air Purifier Headphones aren't an April Fool's Joke But Twitter Has Doubts

Air pollution has become a rising concern around the world and British multinational tech company Dyson has come up with a unique product: air-purifying headphones. The company announced the launch of their new product on social media earlier on Wednesday. Dyson’s latest product may remind you of some gadget straight out of a science fiction book or a movie. The headphones have been in development since 2016. The user trials for this innovative product began in Beijing and over the years engineers worked on perfecting the product to make it wearable and more efficient, mentions the Dyson website. The tweet shared by Dyson read, “30 years of air filtration expertise pioneered into a wearable, high-end audio device. With a contact-free visor to supply a continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth. So, you can breathe cleaner air, anywhere.”

The reaction to the latest product launched by Dyson is a mixed bag. One of the users commented on the tweet, “This is an April fools joke right??”

Some found the idea of wearing such a headphone completely terrifying, as one user commented, “Wtf this is not okay I fear for our future.”

Dyson’s official Twitter handle have mentioned about the device this is not a joke.

Some were also reminded of Batman villain Bane who wore a similar mask over his mouth.

Another user had a rather amusing theory related to the product, as the comment read, “Theory: Maybe Daft Punk split when they heard they were an inspiration for Dyson to do this.”

In its website, Dyson explained that the compressors of the air purifier have been placed in the earcups. The air goes in through filters on the earcups and then with the visor it streams clean air into the nose and mouth. There have been several prototypes over the years, including the snorkel mouthpiece. Dyson informed via its website that originally a snorkel-like clean air mouthpiece paired with a backpack to hold the motor and inner workings was the design for the product. However, the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones evolved dramatically over its six years in development. There were more than 500 prototypes that were created before the final product arrived.

