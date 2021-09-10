E-Bike Made of Bamboo? French Startup Builds Electric Cycle and It's Worth Rs 3 Lakh

French startup Cyclik, which specializes in making bamboo bikes, has unveiled a brand-new electric, connected and customizable model. The Relief will soon be available from €3,500, or approximately $4,140. Cyclik’s bikes have been standing out from the crowd in recent years with their bamboo frames. Now, the company is launching an electric and connected bike called the Relief. It, too, has a bamboo frame, and can also be customized, in terms of color and engraving (initials, motif, etc.).

Bamboo is a natural material that is ultra-resistant, and which can prove a great asset for cyclists. It can, in fact, absorb five times more vibrations than aluminum, offering considerable comfort on the road. This bamboo ebike is also equipped with puncture-resistant and reflective tires, as well as hydraulic brake discs.

The Relief ebike is fitted with a tracker, which locates its position in real time and can be monitored remotely. In case of theft (at the slightest movement of the bike), a notification is immediately sent to the owner’s smartphone to warn them. An accompanying application is on hand to help riders manage navigation, by finding routes and guiding cyclists throughout their journeys, even when offline. The app also calculates the remaining battery life and provides a host of useful weather data, such as wind speed, humidity level and the forecast for the next few hours.

Made in France, the Cyclik Relief ebike weighs just 16.5 kg and has a range of about 70 km, which can be extended to 120 km with the addition of a second battery. The bike is expected to be available from €3,500, or approximately $4,140. It adds to a growing selection of high-end electric bikes from French brands, including Angell and Moustache.

