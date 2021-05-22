Each Adult in UK Would Need to Order 124 Pints of Beer to Save Pubs from Pandemic Losses

A British company has calculated the number of pints of beer punters in the UK would need to buy to help the nation’s pubs make up for pandemic-related losses. It turns out that each adult in the UK would need to order an additional 124 pints of beer by the end of 2021. But that’s in no way a challenge anyone should consider accepting. Drinking to help bars and restaurants make up for the losses suffered during the covid-19 pandemic? That’s not a recommendation, but a surprising calculation made by Company Debt. In fact, the firm worked out how many alcoholic drinks adults in the UK would need to buy by the end of the year in order for pubs to regain their pre-covid levels.

The firm started by establishing food and drink industry losses in the UK due to covid-19, which are estimated to be over £25 billion, or approximately $35.5 billion.

Taking the average price of a pint of beer in the country (£3.94) and dividing it by the 52 million adults in the UK, the firm calculated that each of them would have to buy an additional 124 pints of beer in 2021 to make up for these pandemic-related losses.

Taking things further, the company also looked at how much pub food this figure would represent. It turns out that adults not buying booze would need to order 40 roast dinners or almost 1,000 packets of chips to do their bit. All in just 226 days!

Please don’t rise to the challenge!

Company Debt nevertheless adds an important word of caution to the findings: “this article does not intend to promote excessive drinking, but merely to highlight the stresses facing the pub sector during this difficult time. Please drink responsibly."

Don’t say you haven’t been warned!

