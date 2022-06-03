EAM S Jaishankar Goes Viral for Savage Reply to Question About India's Stance on Ukraine

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is going viral on social media after a clip of his remarks at GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum was posted on Twitter by a journalist. The minister has been praised earlier too for his articulate and assertive replies regarding India’s position on various matters of foreign policy. In the course of defending India’s stance on Ukraine war, Dr S Jaishankar says: “Europe has to get out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems, but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems.”

When the moderator asks him who India will side with – US or China – in case it has to pick a side, the minister added: “I don’t accept that India has to join either the US axis or China axis. We are one-fifth of the world’s population, fifth or sixth largest economy in the world…we are entitled to weigh our own side.”

Netizens agreed with the minister.

Here is the full video:

Earlier, the minister had gone viral for his reply regarding India’s gas purchases from Russia. He insisted that the US look closely at its western allies before suggesting India over importing energy resources from Russia. “If you’re looking at energy purchases from Russia, I’d suggest your attention should be on Europe. We buy some energy necessary for our energy security. But I suspect, looking at figures, our purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon,” Jaishankar said.

