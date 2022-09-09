Earliest Form of Surgery? Scientists Recover 31,000-year-old Skeleton With Amputated Leg

A team of archaeologists recently unearthed the skeletal remains of a young hunter-gatherer in East Kalimantan, Borneo. The expedition team led by Australian and Indonesian archaeologists came across the remains while excavating a limestone cave in the same area. The researchers revealed that the hunter-gatherer’s lower leg was amputated by a skilled surgeon 31,000 years ago, The Guardian reported. A paleopathological analysis- which refers to the study of ancient remains which include fossils and other remains- revealed that there were bony growths on the lower left leg of the remains. It indicated some amount of healing and suggested that the leg was surgically amputated many years before the actual burial. The research team was initially looking for ancient rock art in 2020.

The breakthrough scientific reveal turned out to be the evidence of the earliest known successful surgical amputation, leaving behind other discoveries of complex medical procedures across Europe and Asia by thousands of years. The archaeologists measured the ages of a ‘tooth and burial sediment using radioisotope dating’, as reported in the same publication. The researchers estimated the remains to be about 31,000 years old.

Dr. Tim Maloney—a research fellow at Australia’s Griffith University—oversaw the entire excavation. He said, “ The discovery was an absolute dream for an archaeologist. The research team included scientists from the Indonesian Institution for Archaeology and Conservation. They were examining ancient cultural deposits when they crossed stone markers” told The Guardian. The markers went on to reveal a burial site that grabbed their attention.

The skeleton of the young hunter-gatherer with an amputated but entirely healed stump was found after 11 days of excavation. The hunter-gatherer’s lower left leg and foot had already been severed.

The Australian researcher mentioned that ‘the nature of the healing’, which included the clean stump, proved that it was ‘caused by amputation’ and definitively not an accident or some form of an animal attack.

Other new findings from the remains showed that not on the hunter-gatherer survived as a child, but also as an adult amputee in the rainforest environment. Maloney added, “Importantly, not only does stump and remains lack infection, but it also lacks distinctive crushing.”

