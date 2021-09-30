Earliest Known Ankylosaur Fossil Discovered in Moroccan Site, First in Africa

A new species of dinosaur with ‘totally weird’ spikes has been discovered by scientists in the UK. Fossil hunters have uncovered remains of the oldest, perhaps the most ‘bizarre’ group of dinosaur, known as ankylosaur, which is the first of its kind to be discovered in a site in Morocco. The new species is called Spicomellus afer, and is famous for its extraordinary bone armour. A study published in the Nature Ecology and Evolution, says the distinguishing spiky ribs found in the 160-million-year old dinosaur have never been seen in other vertebrate species, living or extinct.

The researchers from the National History Museum, London, analysed sections of the fossil by creating thin sections of parts of the remnants. Dr Susannah Maidment, paleontologist told The Guardian, “It’s totally, totally weird.“ She added, Normally when we see armour in stegosaurus and ankylosaurus, the dermal armour is embedded in the skin, not attached to the skeleton. In this case, it’s not only in contact with the skeleton, it’s fused to the ribs.”

Introducing Spicomellus afer, the world's oldest ankylosaur and the first from Africa! The specimen comprises dermal armour fused to a rib, a totally weird morphology, unlike anything else living or extinct. https://t.co/3QhrZUZ6di Vid by @vinfernand pic.twitter.com/JCQgThtyYO— Dr Susie Maidment (@Tweetisaurus) September 23, 2021

Scientists claim fossils of armoured, herbivorous dinosaurs, have been widely unearthed from the northern continents. However, the recently discovered ankylosaur stands out. From the microscopic analysis, researchers at the museum found distinctive patterns of fibres unique to only ankylosaurs. The fossil dates back to 168 million years ago, around the middle Jurassic, indicating the creature was one of the primary ankylosaurs to roam the planet. Because the fossil was discovered in fragments, scientists, at the moment, cannot ascertain as to what the mighty beast looked like.

Ankylosaurs were giant, herbivorous family members of the stegosaurus. The animals sported heavily armoured skulls, clubbed tails and spiked bodies and could grow to seven metre-long and weigh four tonnes. The new fossil Will be further studied at the Natural History Museum. The study suggests that long before the early ankylosaurs, the animals might have lived around the globe. The researchers hope further excavations in the Middle Atlas Mountains in Morocco will help them to unravel more detailed information. The scientists aim to find whether the ankylosaurus species was just an early experimentation in the course of armour evolution in dinosaurs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here