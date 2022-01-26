Earliest Known Flower Bud Fossil From Jurassic Era Discovered in China

The earliest example of a flower bud has been discovered in a 164 million-year-old plant fossil in China. Sharing their analysis of the fossil in a study published in the journal of the Geological Society of London, the group of four researchers from South China Agricultural University and Chinese Academy of Sciences, have suggested that it firmly pushes back the emergence of flowering plants into the Jurassic period, between 145 million and 201 million years ago. Considering its time period of emergence, researchers have named the new species Florigerminis jurassica. The study mentions that the flower was discovered in Inner Mongolia, China.

Measuring 1.7 inches long and 0.8 inches wide, the flower contains a stem, a leafy branch, a bulbous fruit and a tiny flower bud around 3 square millimeters in size, mentioned the study. Researchers applied routine scanning electron microscopy, light microscopy and micro-computed tomography, micro-CT technologies, to document the fossil flower bud. Their analysis revealed that F. jurassica falls into the category of an angiosperm and not a gymnosperm. Angiosperms are flowering plants while gymnosperms are non-flowering plants.

The confirmation of this fact also debunks an earlier belief in the science community that angiosperms did not arise until the Cretaceous period, between 66 million and 145 million years ago. The study mentions that the developmentally interpolated existence of a blooming flower between the flower bud and mature fruit in Florigerminis suggests that angiosperm flowers were present in the Jurassic, in agreement with recent botanical progress. “Florigerminis jurassica confirms the presence of angiosperms in the Jurassic and demands a rethinking of angiosperm evolution”, mentions the study.

Researchers also pointed out that the ancient flower bud is characterised by several tightly enwrapping petals, while the mature fruit is of distinct morphology. Its Jurassic age makes Florigerminis jurassica the earliest typical flower bud in the world. Scientists believe that this discovery reinforces the previous reports of Jurassic angiosperms, extends the fossil-evidenced history of angiosperms to the pre-Cretaceous age and sheds new light on the evolution of early angiosperms.

