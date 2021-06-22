Early Detection of an Abnormal Sign by Mother Saves Her Son From a Deadly Disease

It is said that nothing in this world can beat the love and care of a mother. So it shouldn’t be too surprising that it was a mother’s hawk eyes that ended up saving the life of her child in an incident that took place in Liverpool, England.

A 13-year-old boy, William, was saved from a life-long handicap when his mother spotted a lump on his back one day while he was taking a bath.

It so happened that when William was just five years old, his mother spotted a lump on his back. Concerned about the unusual-looking body part, she immediately rushed to the doctor and sought his opinion. After a check-up, it was confirmed that the child had scoliosis. This is a disease commonly found in children, which causes the spinal cord to become gradually crooked over a period of time. If not detected before the age of 12 or 13, the condition becomes impossible to reverse and the victim ends up becoming handicapped for life.

However, in William’s case, the disease was detected early and treatment was started immediately. While his treatment was going on, William was required to wear a jacket. But since the child felt that he would be the butt of jokes for this, doctors advised him to wear it only at night. Now, 8 years later, the surgery is completed and William is living his life like any other healthy 13-year-old.

All thanks to his mother’s sharp eye and quick thinking.

