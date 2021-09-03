Early Native Americans Settlers in US May Have Be Highly-skilled Engineers, Study Says

The Native Americans are the first American civilization who built the lands that are today known as the United States of America. Believed to be hunter-gatherers, the native Americans came from parts of Asia almost 15,000 years ago. However, a new study suggests that the native Americans were much more than just hunter-gatherers.

Poverty Point, a world heritage site located in Northern Louisiana, is believed to be occupied by these indigenous people and contains earthen ridges and mounds built from roughly 2 million cubic yards of soil and dates back to 1100 BC. Among these earthly structures is a 72-foot-tall mound that was constructed without any modern-day tools and machinery.

The Washington University study, which was published in South-eastern Archaeology, finds that these works wouldn’t have been possible without extremely skilled engineers and sophisticated technical knowledge. “One of the most remarkable things that these earthworks showcase is the lack of a major erosion or failure,” Tristram R. Kidder, the lead author of the study, told Science Daily.

With the help of innovative modern technologies like microscopic analysis, radiocarbon dating, and magnetic measurement of soils, the findings show that these earthen structures were built rapidly. These enormous structures, Kidder believes, were built with the help of lifts and required a large pool of labourers and leaders. This method of working is far from how hunter-gatherers are supposed to behave.

The quality of work is highlighted in the fact that the site is in close proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, which ensures heavy downpours and erosion. Yet, despite the rainfall, the structures managed to survive for thousands of years.

It is believed the site was an important religious place for Native Americans, similar to Mecca. However, it is highly likely that due to the flooding in Mississippi and climate change, the indigenous folks decided to abandon the site almost 3,000 years ago.

