Earth day 2020: Meet 5 Young Climate Change Activists Trying to Save Our Planet

Earth day is observed on April 22 across the world. The main idea behind the day is to create awareness about pollution and to celebrate the environment of the Earth. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the day and the theme that has been chosen is climate change.

Take a look at these 5 people who have been actively raising their voice against climate change.

1. Greta Thunberg.







The teenager who is best known for her fiery speech at the United Nations regarding Climate Change has been at the cause since the year 2018. She started her flight with protesting in front of the Swedish parliament building. She pledged to continue her protest till the time the Swedish government met the carbon emissions target agreed by world leaders in Paris, in 2015. In 2019, she took a year off from school and attended environment conferences across the world.

2. Ridhima Pandey.



She was all of 9 when Ridhima sued the Indian government in the year 2017 after it failed to address the issue of climate change. In her suit, she had asked the government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, develop a carbon budget strategy, and create plans for recovering from the effects of climate change.

3. Aakash Ranison.







Aakash has been a part of projects like Spiti Valley project, The Kozhikode Beach project etc. He is also a climate journalist, and writes about climate change extensively and is also a digital activist and often engages in the same through social media.

4. Licypriya Kangujam.



The 8-year-old girl has been actively campaigning for action to be taken in order to tackle climate change in India. The Manipur-based girl during her campaign has continuously urged the government to make new laws in order to control India’s high pollution level. Apart from that she also wants that lessons regarding Climate Change are compulsorily taught in school.

5. Aditya Mukarji.



He started campaigning against the use of plastic in the year 2018. He was 13 years old when he started going from cafe to cafe in order to urge them to stop using plastic straws and switch to eco-friendly alternatives instead. He has also been a part of quite a few campaigns that are against tree cutting.