Earth Day 2021: Ratan Tata Lauds Desi Environmentalists Working for Sustainability

On the occasion of Earth Day 2021, industrialist and Tata Group’s Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata took to social media on Monday to laud the efforts made by individuals and organizations to increase sustainability. In a post shared on his Instagram page, Tata expressed his appreciation for “young innovators and volunteers". The entrepreneur philanthropist took the occasion to highlight and laud the contributions made by innovators at hyperlocal levels that are helping make the world a more ecologically conscious place.

First, Tata highlighted the work done by Hasiru Dala Innovations which has been turning manual waste-pickers, one of the most marginalised and ignored stakeholders of climate change, into “micro-entrepreneurs" by providing them with vans and equipment to service households instead. The idea is to provide these workers with sustainable incomes and jobs that can help them lead lives of dignity.

Next, the Tata Chairman lauded the work done by the environmentalist photographer and documentarian Arati Kumar-Rao, who has been documenting the impact of changing land-use patterns on natural ecosystems as well as livelihoods of people dependent on them. Kumar-Rao’s work has focus on South Asia and maps the ecological degradation in the region in the past few years.

Organizations like New Leaf Dynamic Technologies, which created a biomass-powered system of refrigeration that can run on farm waste, and the Himalayan Rocket Stove, a biomass-consuming energy-efficient heating and cooking system, also found mentions in the post.

Among the other activists that Tata highlighted were 14-year-old Haaziq Kazi, who shot to fame for his innovative project called ERVIS. The eco-friendly device is basically like a ship that runs on renewable energy and has the ability to clean oceans. In addition, Tata also thanked environmentalists such as Dr Purnima Devi Barman, Suprabha Seshan and Dr Krithi Karanth who have been working in their own ways to help restore the balance between humans and sustainability.

The post comes on Earth Day 2021, which is annually observed on April 22 to create awareness about pollution and climate change and highlights the need for sustainability. The theme of the day this year is “Restore Our Earth". On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking on the opening day of a two-day virtual summit to be hosted by US President Joe Biden on the climate crisis on April 22-23.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here