Will Earth Evolve Into Another Supercontinent in 200 Million Years? Scientists Say So

The Earth’s shape has been changing ever since we have known the planet to have come into existence. This continuous change in the distance between plates comes from the insides of the Earth, the mantle, a boiling pot of molten rocks on which tectonic plates — such as Indian and American among others — sit. In fact, they never sit quietly, but are constantly moving,giving rise to plate subduction, volcanic eruptions and the formation of new mountain ridges. As you may have guessed from the movement of the tectonic plates millions of years ago, the earth must not be like it is today.

Around 200 million years ago, all the continents were merged into one supercontinent called Pangaea. However,175 million years ago, the continents started drifting apart due to movement of tectonic plates, which continues even today. Interestingly, Pangaea was not the first supercontinent, nor was it the last.

Scientists think that we are halfway through the formation of a new supercontinent and some 200-250 million years later, we will have one. Now, a new study analyses the two most tantalizing such scenarios to predict what the climate of the next supercontinent will be like. In one scenario, the continents gather around the equator to form a supercontinent, while in the other, continents are pushed towards the north pole to form a supercontinent, while Antarctica stays where it is.

By analysing currently available data and using projections of solar luminosity, Earth’s rotation rate and plate tectonics, scientists found that the differences in climate between the two possible scenarios will be quite stark. The difference between the average surface temperature in these two cases will be several degrees Celsius “while also being distinct in the total surface area in which they maintain temperatures allowing liquid water to exist year-round,” write the researchers. One of the authors of the study, Michael Way works at NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies. The study was published on July 19 in Geochemistry, geophysics, Geosystems.

