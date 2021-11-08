Earth Had a Damp Past, Faced Downpours Capable of Foot-high Rain: Study

A study undertaken by the researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) and the Department of Earth and Planetary Science suggests that our blue planet might have experienced massive downpours of rainfall, capable of dumping a foot-high rain in a few hours. Earth’s atmosphere functions in a cyclic manner where it experiences acute frost, which is known as the ice age, followed by periods of scorching heat where the global temperature is proliferated at least 20 times than what it is today. The study encircled the latter and found that Earth may have gone through a cycle of dryness, followed by hundreds of miles wide rainfall.

“We found that in hot climates, there could be multiple days without rain, and then suddenly, deluges take place and dump monumental amounts of rainwater over the surface of the planet. This would repeat for a very long period of time,” said Jacob Seeley, the first author of the research, in a press release.

The study is believed to provide novel insights into what the climate of our planet is capable of. In addition, the research also shed light on the future of Earth, considering the added increase of the global temperature due to the consequences of climate change.

“When you have a ton of cooling high in the atmosphere and a ton of evaporation and heating near the surface, the system forms an inhibition layer that needs to be broken to allow the heat to exhume into the outer cooler atmosphere. The only thing that can break the barrier is an enormous amount of rainfall. It is like charging a massive battery,” Seeley said.

“These episodic cycles of deluges is a new and completely unexpected atmospheric state," said Robin Wordsworth, senior author of the study. Robin added that the research offers a new perspective into a climate that just slightly differs from present-day Earth from a planetary perspective.

