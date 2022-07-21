'Earth is Empty of Humans': Elon Musk on Viral Twitter Thread Showing Population Density

Elon Musk thinks that Earth is “basically empty of humans.” Reacting to a viral Twitter thread that shows the population density across the globe, the Tesla boss, yet again, advocated that the planet needs more humans.

The thread was concocted and shared on the micro-blogging platform by Tim Urban, founder of a website called Wait But Why. The thread contained numerous graphics which displayed the population density through spikes. The height of each spike denoted the density of the population in that place.

Population density thread because you and I both know you have nothing better to do. Let's start with this cool way to visualize population density, by @undertheraedar. The height of each spike displays the population density in that location. pic.twitter.com/Y6lDpHjEga — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) July 20, 2022

The thread also focused on some specific locations such as the US, China, India, Australia, and Iceland.

No one is in Iceland pic.twitter.com/3drPNkCShT — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) July 20, 2022

Northern India needs to chill pic.twitter.com/V60fvqheq2 — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) July 20, 2022

The viral tweet also gave some interesting insights such as Jakarta set to become the most populous city by 2030, and the Indo-Gangetic plains being the “most densely populated regions on Earth.” Another tweet highlighted how more people live in and around Asia, than in the world combined.

Because we're on a roll: pic.twitter.com/MAN3xpHvlJ — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) July 20, 2022

Reacting to the thread, Musk wrote, “Earth is basically empty of humans.”

Earth is basically empty of humans — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2022

Pranay Pathole, Musk’s Twitter pal, chimed in, and wrote, “Earth could basically maintain two to three times the current population.” He added, “This mindset that people have regarding overpopulation needs to shift and people need to be made aware about the population collapse.”

And people say overpopulation is the problem. Sigh. Earth could basically maintain 2 to 3 times the current population. Earth has enough resources. This mindset that people have regarding overpopulation needs to shift & people need to be made aware about the population collapse — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) July 20, 2022

To which Musk agreed with a “Yes.”

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2022

The polarity is quite distinct and clear. While many think that overpopulation is a real issue, others including Musk, negate and contest the idea with the concept of population collapse. Musk has been quite vocal about it.

The world’s richest person himself is a father of ten. In March 2022, Grimes and Musk revealed that the couple welcomed a daughter in December 2021 via surrogacy. As per a Business Insider report, Musk, in November 2021, quietly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at Neuralink, Musk’s brain chip venture.

Musk is currently grabbing headlines for facing a $44 billion lawsuit filed against him by Twitter. The two are set to lock horns at a Delaware court in October. Twitter alleges that Musk is trying to tank the deal on purpose as the acquisition “no longer serves his personal interests.” While Musk has reasoned his backing out of the deal with Twitter failing to provide information.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.