Earth Might be Heading for Ice-Age for 30 Years in 2020, Claim Scientists

Climate change has been one of the most worrisome problems for the inhabitants on Earth. We are overly worried about the melting icebergs and increasing level of pollution. Now, it seems like there is no respite to these worries. The Earth is soon expected to hit a ‘Mini Ice Age’ as a ‘solar minimum’ is soon going to put sun to hibernation.

The change in solar activity was first reported in 2015 by Prof Valentina Zharkova of Northumbria University, along with an international group of scientists. It included Prof Simon Shepherd, of Bradford University, Dr E Popova of Moscow State University, and Dr Sergei Zharkov of Hull University.

These scientists claimed that the planet Earth will hit an ice-age period for 30 years in 2020, as the Sun will reach a Solar Minimum, sleeping for a period of three decades. This will lead to wetter and colder summers.

For the unversed, a solar minimum is a quiet period in which the Sun fires less energy at our planet than usual. This activity can cause average temperatures to drop till 1 degree Celsius.

Talking to The Sun, Prof Valentina said, “The Sun is approaching a hibernation period. Less sunspots will be formed on the solar surface and thus less energy and radiation will be emitted towards the planets and the Earth.”

The activity will also mark the beginning of Grand Solar Minimum, a phase in which energy emitted from the Sun drops even more than usual.

