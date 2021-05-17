What Next? Covid, Cyclone, Earthquake is Giving Everyone 2020 Flashbacks

2020 was a cursed year: every worst possible scenario, from a deadly invisible virus to earthquakes, to cyclones to alien sightings — everything you expected in an apocalypse situation happened. 2021 was supposed to be the year of hope, but it appears 2021 is just 2020 Version 2.0. Cyclone Tauktae on Monday has turned into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm”, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The rapid intensification happened in the early hours of Monday, said the IMD which had earlier not predicted that Tauktae will intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm. It now has a wind speed of 180-190 kilometres per hour with winds gusting to 210 kilometres per hour. The IMD has, however, forecast that its intensity will reduce when it hits the Gujarat coast. “The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ (pronounced as Tau’Te) over east central Arabian Sea moved north-north-westwards with a speed of about 20 kmph during past six hours, intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm,” the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

The cyclone isn’t the only natural calamity: Make it double, with an earthquake. An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district in the early hours of Monday, officials said. No casualty or damage to property was reported, they said. The earthquake was recorded at 3.37 am with its epicenter one km East-South East of Una in the Gir Somnath district located in Saurashtra region, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said. ”There has been no damage or casualty,” Gir Somnath Collector Ajay Prakash said.

Desi Twitter too, witnessed a calamity of memes, sharing just how done everyone is with this year.

No one literallyNo oneMe after seeing that#earthquake is trending on twitter pic.twitter.com/4slkSgt7Gr— Ansh Pandey🚩🇮🇳 (@AnshPandey1309) May 17, 2021

Phley Covid fir cyclone 🌀 or ab #earthquake Le people's pic.twitter.com/2OKylKJwvt— Ashish Tyagi🇮🇳 (@woh_memer_ladka) May 17, 2021

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Monday, 84 talukas of 21 districts of Gujarat received light rainfall, mainly caused due to the cyclonic disturbances. Six talukas received over one inch rainfall, it said. As per the latest bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Tauktae has further intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm". The cyclone will cause light to moderate rainfall at many places in the state, heavy to very heavy showers at a few places, and extremely heavy downpour at isolated places over southern districts of Saurashtra, Diu and Gujarat region on Monday and Tuesday, the IMD said. The sea conditions will remain “phenomenal" till Tuesday morning before improving, it said.

