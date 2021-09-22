CHANGE LANGUAGE
Earthquake Rocks Melbourne And Netizens Cannot Help But Feel 'Apocalypse Vibes'

Rocking Meme Fest after Weeks of Lockdowns, Protests. ( Credits: Twitter)

A rare quake rattled southeastern Australia early Wednesday, shaking buildings, knocking down walls and sending panicked residents running into the streets of Melbourne.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 sent panicked residents into the streets of Melbourne on Wednesday. According to AFP, the shallow quake hit east of the country’s second-largest city and was felt hundreds of kilometres away. Cracks have been observed in the walls of buildings around Melbourne’s Chapel Street. The earthquake also brought the show News Breakfast to an abrupt end.

Here is the video:

Netizens, on the other hand, started tweeting memes around ‘apocalypse’ vibes about Melbourne earthquakes. It appears that Melbourne people have not lost their sense of humour even in the face of a natural calamity.

Here are some of the reactions to the Melbourne earthquakes :

Images and video footage circulating on social media showed rubble blocking one of Melbourne’s main streets, while people in northern parts of the city said on social media they had lost power and others said they had been evacuated from buildings. The quake was felt as far away as the city of Adelaide, 800 km  to the west in the state of South Australia, and Sydney, 900 km to the north in New South Wales state, although there were no reports of damage outside Melbourne and no reports of injuries.

Quakes are relatively unusual in Australia’s populated east due to its position in the middle of the Indo-Australian Tectonic Plate, according to Geoscience Australia. The quake on Wednesday measured higher than the country’s deadliest tremor, a 5.6 in Newcastle in 1989, which resulted in 13 deaths, Reuters reported.

first published:September 22, 2021, 13:21 IST