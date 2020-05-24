Earth’s Magnetic Field is Weakening, Here's What it Means for Telecommunications and Satellite Systems

If you are interested in astrophysics, you might have an idea about how the magnetic field of the Earth helps us in numerous ways. From protecting us from solar radiation to aiding the communication of satellites and spacecraft, the magnetic field performs various functions.







However, according to a recent finding published in The Independent, the magnetic field is on a continuous decline. In fact, it has lost almost 10% of its strength in the last two decades.







The researchers claimed the latest study is based on the data provided by European Space Agency’s (ESA) Swarm constellation of satellites. There has been a rapid loss of the strength of magnetic field over the South Atlantic Anomaly. This stretch lies between Africa and South America







“The new, eastern minimum of the South Atlantic Anomaly has appeared over the last decade and in recent years is developing vigorously,” Jurgen Matzka, researcher at German Research Centre for Geosciences, was quoted as saying.







The researchers are now looking forward to find the various reasons that are leading to such rapid deterioration.







Scientists at ESA predict that the weakening of the magnetic field might be a sign of its flipping, with the North Pole and South Pole switching places. The report by the Independent said that last time such an event took place was 780,000 years ago.







The effects of a weakening magnetic field could be felt in telecommunications and satellite systems.