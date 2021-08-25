Earth's Orbit Can Be Altered to Prevent Destruction By Sun, Says Ex-NASA Scientist

The sun has been expanding since it was formed because of its internal fiery processes. In about a billion years, this expansion will make our life-giving star bright and hot enough that it would char Earth destroying all forms of life. To fight this crisis that seems inevitable, scientists had shared an idea back in 2001 to save our world. Now, an ex-NASA scientist David Holz has refloated the idea on Twitter and it is going viral. The idea, which is interesting enough to seem impossible at first, proposes to expand Earth's orbit and pull it further away from the sun to nullify the impact of increase in its energy.

To achieve that we need to pass asteroids — as small as 0.01% of the moon's size — between Earth and Jupiter every 6,000 years. The resulting gravitational pull will slowly push our planet away to a wider orbit, hence increasing its distance from the sun. The idea was first proposed by Donald G. Korycansky and Gregory Laughlin and Freds C. Adams in 2001 paper published in Astrophysics and Space Science. Sharing screenshots of the paper titled ‘Astronomical Engineering: A Strategy For Modifying Planetary Orbits’, Holz tried to reintroduce the idea to the space research community. “Earth burns in a billion years when the sun expands. Unless we steal energy from Jupiter to gradually expand Earth’s orbit!” he tweeted.

https://mobile.twitter.com/DavidSHolz/status/1425003555442757632

According to the original idea, the asteroids in this picture will work as gravitational assists that will transfer orbital energy from Jupiter to the Earth eventually enlarging Earth's orbit.

The idea to change the Earth's orbit has been floated as a solution to other problems as well. In a US Congressional hearing as recently as June 2021, Republican Representative Louie Gohmert asked if scientists could change the moon or earth's orbit and reverse the effects of human-caused climate change.

The idea of stealing orbital energy may seem vast as it involves gravitational manipulation at such high scales but spacecraft have been already using this technique to save fuel while going on longer journeys.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here