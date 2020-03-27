Earth's Ozone Layer is Finally Healing Itself, Thanks to the Montreal Protocol

As the whole world grapples with the novel coronavirus, here's some cheerful news that shows there's always a silver lining - the vital ozone layer of the earth has finally begun healing.

The ozone layer which envelops the earth is crucial in maintaining a balance of climatic conditions and also for keeping ocean currents on their natural course. However, activities of human beings over the past few decades have led to the depletion of the layer. That, in turn, had thrown ocean currents off their usual course.

The ozone layer surrounding the earth helps in absorbing harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun and prevents it from directly reaching the surface of the earth. However, the ozone layer has now begun to repair itself.

The credit for this goes to the Montreal Protocol which was signed between numerous countries in the year 1987 in order to minimise the use of ozone depleting substances.

Ozone depleting substances were identified as those emitted by refrigerators and air conditioners, industrial solvents and so on. In 2000, there was evidence to suggest that there has indeed been a decline in the pollutants in the atmosphere which could harm the ozone layer.

However, a new study shows that the pact made by countries has indeed been able to pause the depletion of the ozone layer and even helped repair itself.

The study also shows how the Montreal Protocol had managed to reverse the jet streams or air currents which had been forced to move south owing to the hole in the Ozone layer. This had caused dramatic changes in climate patterns and dry spells in some parts of the world.

Yet, the study also mentions that since the ozone layer has only now begun healing itself, countries must take more robust action to reduce the emission of ozone depleting substances in order to reduce carbon footprint.