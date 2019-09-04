'Easier Tweeted than Done': Woman Shares Why She Was Forced to Withdraw Harassment Complaint

Twitter user Shruti Chaturvedi has shared a harrowing tale of harassment, and how she was compelled to withdraw the complaint for the same owing to the flawed judicial system in India. In 2013, when Chaturvedi was a student in Ahmedabad, she went to Bhadra Fort with a friend. On coming out of the Bhadrkali Temple, she found her friend, who had been checking out earrings, trying to break free from the clutches of a local vendor.

The man was holding on the girl's wrist, and insisted that she buy the earrings. He also allegedly passed lewd comments and touched her inappropriately. When Chaturvedi tried to help her friend, he did the same to her. She was forced to slap him in order to free herself.

trying hard to get out of hold a man. He was a hawker in the Bhadra market. He held her by the wrist, touched inappropriately and kept saying lewd things. I tried to get my friend out of his clutch so he held me too, repeated. I slapped him and moved back (must have been a funny — Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) September 3, 2019

A complaint was lodged. However, the first notice for the same arrived six years later when the girl didn't even live in Ahmedabad anymore. Moreover, each hearing meant that she would have to drop all that she was doing in order to make it to court. That too, without prior notice.

Why did this man do this? Because my friend refused to buy earrings from his stall. 6 years later, I got the first notice for hearing at a house where we no longer live in. In last 6 years, I have switched 2 jobs, started my company and moved 3 cities setting up offices. — Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) September 3, 2019

Six years later, Chaturvedi was forced to retract her complaint. She writes that it was impossible for her leave important work meetings or travel plans just for the sake of hearings. She even confronted the man later on, who had the audacity to say "dukaan par aa jao."

For every hearing, I was supposed to travel to Ahmedabad from my city of residence. On working days with a prior notice of 1 or 2 days. There's been 8 hearings so far, everytime a new date.Fed up, I decided to close the case today. I confronted the man again. — Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) September 3, 2019

Why am I sharing this? One, to tell you how courageous those women are who pursue cases, and see them through. It is not matter of months or couple of years. It's YEARS. I couldn't see it through, couldn't keep cancelling important work meetings, travel multiple times, and spend — Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) September 3, 2019

The system sucks. Even to withdraw a case, no matter which country you are based in, you have to come to the court where the case is proceeding. The court can issue an arrest warrant on your name for not appearing for hearing. — Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) September 3, 2019

Chaturvedi lauds the brave women who have what it takes to see the process through; however, many don't and they shouldn't be penalised for it. Nor should their stories be considered invalid.

