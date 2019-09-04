Take the pledge to vote

'Easier Tweeted than Done': Woman Shares Why She Was Forced to Withdraw Harassment Complaint

Chaturvedi lauds the brave women who have what it takes to see the process through; however, many don't and they shouldn't be penalised for it.

Jashodhara Mukherjee

September 4, 2019
Twitter user Shruti Chaturvedi has shared a harrowing tale of harassment, and how she was compelled to withdraw the complaint for the same owing to the flawed judicial system in India. In 2013, when Chaturvedi was a student in Ahmedabad, she went to Bhadra Fort with a friend. On coming out of the Bhadrkali Temple, she found her friend, who had been checking out earrings, trying to break free from the clutches of a local vendor.

The man was holding on the girl's wrist, and insisted that she buy the earrings. He also allegedly passed lewd comments and touched her inappropriately. When Chaturvedi tried to help her friend, he did the same to her. She was forced to slap him in order to free herself.

A complaint was lodged. However, the first notice for the same arrived six years later when the girl didn't even live in Ahmedabad anymore. Moreover, each hearing meant that she would have to drop all that she was doing in order to make it to court. That too, without prior notice.

Six years later, Chaturvedi was forced to retract her complaint. She writes that it was impossible for her leave important work meetings or travel plans just for the sake of hearings. She even confronted the man later on, who had the audacity to say "dukaan par aa jao."

Chaturvedi lauds the brave women who have what it takes to see the process through; however, many don't and they shouldn't be penalised for it. Nor should their stories be considered invalid.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
