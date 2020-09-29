East London's Oldest Indian Restaurant is Bouncing Back to Life. Thanks to Granddaughter's Tweet

Earlier in August, a woman of Indian origin in London sent out a heartfelt appeal on Twitter urging people to visit the oldest Indian restaurant in East London to help the dwindling business. The Halal restaurant was established in 1939 by her grandfather Usman Abubacker and was apparently running into losses now.

However, the tweet has proved to be a boon for the restaurant and over a month later, the business is flourishing again, the Better India reported as it traced the journey of Halal restaurant's owner.

"Hey twitter! Not one to do this, but my dad owns the oldest Indian restaurant in East London and has been struggling with customers so please show some love! If you're in Aldgate come have a curry, I'm biased but it's the best! Below is my grandad in the 70s vs my dad now (sic)," Mehnaz had written in the tweet in August. The tweet had gone viral.

Mehnaz's grandfather Usman had moved to London in 1970s in pursuit of a good job and a better life. He landed at the restaurant job and worked in the kitchen and later started working as a waiter there. The owner's trip to India got him promoted to the post of manager and finally Usman bought it from the owner.

Mehnaz's father now manages the restaurant which is popular among the Indian diaspora there. However, it had taken a hit in the pandemic as the lockdowns impacted business across the world.

In August when Mehnaz had made an earnest appeal on Twitter, people had responded with love and support and shared their memories of the place.

The Halal has made its place in the hearts of desi food lover with its biryanis, the meat/chicken vindaloo, the chicken tikka masala. There’s something for everyone here.