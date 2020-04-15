Easter Bunny with Sword Asking People to Stay Home in New Orleans is Creeping Twitter Out

Easter is associated with Easter eggs, bunnies and feasting. Although this year normalcy has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, a New Orleans man, dressed as an Easter bunny, tried his best to make the most of it.

In a video, a full-sized bunny with a red mask can be seen walking down an empty street with a sabre in his hand. He sang a social distancing version of the popular Easter song ‘Here comes Peter Cottontail’ and stops in front of several houses. He then opens a bottle of champagne with the sabre.

Shared by the official account of the city of New Orleans, the video might have had good intentions but failed to garner positive feedback.

Happy Easter @BrennansNOLA: Watch Peter Cottontail saber and pop his way down the Champagne trail... #brennansnola #bubblesatbrennans pic.twitter.com/yEUuObdCeA — The City Of New Orleans (@CityOfNOLA) April 11, 2020

Most people on Twitter were purely horrified with the video and said it gave them “chills”.

One Twitter user posted a distorted, black and white version of the original video, saying this is why everyone was freaking out.

What we saw: pic.twitter.com/R06j5sTonc — Hong Kong Hermit (@HongKongHermit) April 12, 2020

Another wrote that maybe swinging swords on the road in a bunny costume would manage to keep people indoors.

now that i think about it this is actually a really effective video to get people to Stay Home — sci-fi sluts for reforestation (@altkallie) April 11, 2020

Here are some other reactions.

Everyone is ragging on this but I freaking love it. It's so cheesy but ironically so (love it when he struggles with the saber on that bottle) and it makes me laugh. We could all use a little more laughter right now. So thank you. — Sonia Gupta (@soniagupta504) April 11, 2020

You can’t spell slaughter without l-a-u-g-h-t-e-r — Max Neusmithe (@MaxNeusmithe) April 11, 2020

this is horrific. — Tidepool Ann: Decorator Crab (@TidepoolAnn) April 11, 2020

Please delete this, and let's never speak of it again — Social Distance Warrior (@fofalex) April 11, 2020

@marknorm nobody does unintentionally creepy quite like New Orleans. — Matt Barbier (@BarbierMatt) April 12, 2020

Here comes Peter Cottontail hoping down the bunny trail. Hippity hoppity, murder’s on the way — Felicia (@Felicious1908) April 11, 2020

Can we just appreciate the fact the he didn't saber a finger... — NlaChick (@TheNolaChick) April 11, 2020

One user even tagged the king of horror, Stephen King, on the thread, possibly to use the clip as a backdrop for his next novel.

King has not yet responded.

Local reports said that the Easter bunny is a regular fixture in the Easter lunch hosted by Brennan’s Restaurant in New Orleans. With most eateries closed this time, the man in the costume decided to hop down the street.