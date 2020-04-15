BUZZ

Easter Bunny with Sword Asking People to Stay Home in New Orleans is Creeping Twitter Out

The Easter bunny is a regular Easter feature in New Orleans | Image credit: Twitter

The Easter bunny is a regular Easter feature in New Orleans | Image credit: Twitter

Local reports said that the Easter bunny is a regular fixture in the Easter lunch hosted by Brennan’s Restaurant in New Orleans.

Easter is associated with Easter eggs, bunnies and feasting. Although this year normalcy has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, a New Orleans man, dressed as an Easter bunny, tried his best to make the most of it.

In a video, a full-sized bunny with a red mask can be seen walking down an empty street with a sabre in his hand. He sang a social distancing version of the popular Easter song ‘Here comes Peter Cottontail’ and stops in front of several houses. He then opens a bottle of champagne with the sabre.

Shared by the official account of the city of New Orleans, the video might have had good intentions but failed to garner positive feedback.


Most people on Twitter were purely horrified with the video and said it gave them “chills”.

One Twitter user posted a distorted, black and white version of the original video, saying this is why everyone was freaking out.

Another wrote that maybe swinging swords on the road in a bunny costume would manage to keep people indoors.

Here are some other reactions.

One user even tagged the king of horror, Stephen King, on the thread, possibly to use the clip as a backdrop for his next novel.

King has not yet responded.

Local reports said that the Easter bunny is a regular fixture in the Easter lunch hosted by Brennan’s Restaurant in New Orleans. With most eateries closed this time, the man in the costume decided to hop down the street.

