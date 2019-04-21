Easter Sunday Blasts: Sri Lankans Turn Up in 'Overwhelming' Numbers to Donate Blood After Shortage

Time to unite #SriLanka. Blood requested at the Colombo National Hospital and Batticaloa Hospital where several injured are being treated following the multiple blasts which shook #lka today. — Jamila (@Jamz5251) April 21, 2019

Due to the prevailing disaster situation blood requirement is becoming increased, request volunteers to donate blood to Narahenpita blood center - Sri Lanka National Blood Transfusiom Service. #LKA #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/UC9Xu4jwwQ — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) April 21, 2019

Blood donors and volunteer's needed at the various hospitals. Sri lankans stay safe. Please pray for sri lanka everyone. #Srilanka #lka #PrayforSriLanka pic.twitter.com/5DtsHtHPgm — (@MySonJimin) April 21, 2019

"Just heard, few tried to go to negambo Blood bank. But hospital and blood bank is currently very busy.

Yes we need O negative blood !

Please donate at Ragama, Narahenpita or Kurunegala.



Source - National blood transfusion service - Sri Lanka"https://t.co/tciOATA5ER — Charlie S. (@cjs8000) April 21, 2019

‘The Muslim Council of Sri Lanka has called upon Muslim’s to donate blood at the nearest government hospital responding to the call of the Colombo National Blood Transfusion Service’ pic.twitter.com/PaGoHKsdB1 — Navamani Newspaper (@NavamaniLK) April 21, 2019

His Eminence Malcom Cardinal Ranjith requests public to remain calm and kindly requests donate blood for hospitals. He condemned the #EasterSunday attack #LKA #SriLanka #EasterSundayAttacksLK #EasterAttackSL #Colombo pic.twitter.com/D9nl8T9jYQ — Sri Lanka Tweet (@SriLankaTweet) April 21, 2019

National Blood Bank brimming with people come to donate blood! Such an overwhelming response #faithinhumanityrestored #Slchurchattacks pic.twitter.com/ODnqOhQySZ — Zahrah Imtiaz (@Imtiaz88Zahrah) April 21, 2019

In this horrific moment I wold say proudly that I'm a Sri Lankan, standing here in the National Blood Bank for hours to donate blood with 100s of fellow Sri Lankans. Please stop sharing graphic images of the devastation, let's pray for victims and let's pray for peace. pic.twitter.com/QOYhCyXy38 — Ramesh Thiruchelvam (@ramthi) April 21, 2019

Overwhelming response at National Blood Centre. It’s so overcrowded they cannot control the crowd. Currently they are sending back people who have come after taking down name, contact and blood group. Don’t rush there now go leisurely as the crowd subsides #LKA pic.twitter.com/EAvYyr73kH — Usman Ali (@usmanali_la) April 21, 2019

No shortage of blood, medicine, staff or ambulances, hospitals able to provide the required card: Head of National Hospitals #lka — Marianne David (@MarianneDavid24) April 21, 2019

Huge crowd lined up to Donate blood at Narahenpita!! ♥️ #RebuildSrilanka pic.twitter.com/qcwJIM8Lkz — Komban (@Banned_tweeter) April 21, 2019

True face of my fellow citizen... Crowds are gathered there to donate blood at National Blood Bank.

Thank you all...

Proud of you....#SriLankaBlast #blooddoners #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/gZQDnyodjj — Anoj Thabrew (@anojthabrew) April 21, 2019

Seems National Blood Bank is unable to handle the massive turn out of people who are risking their own lives to donate blood. This is my Sri Lanka. This is what it means to be Sri Lankan. As long as this spirit remains this country will not die! @NamithSwarnasinghe pic.twitter.com/pEQd2LGfTk — Jeevani Fernando (@Jeevanifdo) April 21, 2019

Thank you to all first responders. Thank you to all hospital staff. Thank you to everyone rushing to donate blood. Let's hope #SriLanka finds strength to defeat whatever caused these heinous acts. — Let Me Love You Zayn (@zaynurSunshine) April 21, 2019

Blood transfusions required to save lives after the church attacks in Sri Lanka. People have heeded the call and are lining up at the hospitals to give blood. A nice story amongst the horror. Pray for Sri Lanka #SriLanka #srilankablasts #EasterSunday #Easter2019 — Daley Vandaz (@DaleVD) April 21, 2019

