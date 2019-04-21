Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Easter Sunday Blasts: Sri Lankans Turn Up in 'Overwhelming' Numbers to Donate Blood After Shortage

The high casualties caused by the six serial blasts that rocked Colombo and Batticaloa on Easter Sunday have caused an overflow of patients requiring treatment across hospitals in the two blast-hit cities.

News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
Easter Sunday Blasts: Sri Lankans Turn Up in 'Overwhelming' Numbers to Donate Blood After Shortage
In wake of the shocking attacks across hotels and churches in Sri Lanka that have left at least 160 dead and over 300 injured, several Sri Lankans have taken to social media to request people to donate blood.

The high casualties caused by the six serial blasts that rocked Colombo and Batticaloa on Easter Sunday have caused an overflow of patients requiring treatment across hospitals in the two blast-hit cities.

To balance out the deficit in blood reserves, the Sri Lanka National Blood Transfusion Service has issues a notice, seeking blood donations so that hospitals are able to cater to all the casualties.












In fact not just netizens, Colombo's Archbishop Malcom Cardinal Ranjith addressed a press conference following the attacks. Not only did the holy man condemn the attacks on Easter Sunday but also encouraged fellow Sri Lankans to show support for the victims by donating their blood.



After the messages went viral, it appears that several people arrived at blood donation centres across Sri Lanka to donate their blood. Netizens posted images of the "overwhelming" response in the face of the terrible tragedy.











