Eat 1 Samosa And Win Rs 51,000 Cash Prize. But Wait, There’s a Twist

Popular restaurants and cafes are increasingly using food challenges to promote new menu items and food items. They even offer a sizeable cash prize to attract customers. The only catch is that the quantity of food required to be eaten to win is enormous. But have you ever heard of the Samosa challenge? No, it is not a challenge to see how many samosas one can eat, but rather a challenge to eat only one samosa. An enormous “Bahubali samosa” weighing almost 8 kg is served in a sweet shop in Meerut.

The enormous chai-time snack has attracted the attention of industrialist Harsh Goenka, who posted a brief eight-second video of a woman attempting to lift the enormous samosa on his Twitter account. Goenka wrote a hilarious caption with the video stating, “After all the Diwali sweets, my wife has told me to eat not more than one samosa today.”

The video, which was first posted on Instagram by food blogger Chahat Anand on October 7, gives a glimpse of Kaushal Sweets, a shop in Meerut. Anand is seen cutting a slice from the massive samosa while holding it in the video.

The giant samosa is reported to cost Rs.1,100 and will take 30 people to try to finish eating it. A cash prize of Rs.51,000 is up for grabs for the person who can finish eating the Bahubali samosa within 30 minutes.

More than 5 lakh people have viewed the video that Goenka shared, and many people have commented on the tweet. People voiced their amazement at the gigantic samosa and how eating it could cause numerous health issues. However, some were eager to try the enormous samosa.

A user wrote, “When you’re a samosa lover but doctor told you not to eat more than one samosa…”

Another user commented, “Hahaha This giant one samosa equal to thousand Samosaaaas.”

“Sir, this one samosa a day will certainly increase your heart surgeons pay“ commented a third user.

Would you try eating this giant samosa?

