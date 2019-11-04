Take the pledge to vote

'Eat Carrots, Listen to Music and Do Yajna': How India's Netas Want Us to Counter Delhi's Air Pollution

Counter air pollution with more air pollution. Two negatives make a positive - right?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:November 4, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
'Eat Carrots, Listen to Music and Do Yajna': How India's Netas Want Us to Counter Delhi's Air Pollution
Counter air pollution with more air pollution. Two negatives make a positive - right?

The situation of air pollution in Delhi has never been worse. Literally.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 494 at 4 pm on Sunday, the highest since November 6, 2016, when it was 497. Delhi pollution is at its peak this year.

Air Quality Index on Monday showed major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were both at 500 — in the ‘severe' category. Delhi's residents are waking up to a white haze, not of fog, but one of pollution, enveloping them as they continued struggling to breathe.

While on social media, jokes were cracked and memes were created by netizens showing on a subject that wasn't quite the opposite of funny. The message, however, was clear: We are choking.

Meanwhile, our elected representatives and politicians seemed to be pre-occupied with other things. When they did give advice on air pollution, and how to counter it, they were really bizarre and didn't really appear to be rooted in scientific measures.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan suggested that eating carrots was one of the ways that you could counter pollution-related health problems. No, really. Feeling shortness of breath? You can now munch your health problems away!

We are wondering how many carrots does it take to make the air quality healthy.

Not far behind, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, posted a more melodious solution: music. Ignoring the major problem of air pollution, he posted a "scintillating thematic composition."

He didn't stop at asking us to start our day with music, instead of fresh air. He also told us of the awards being given out for music.

But we got nothing on the measures being taken to curb pollution.

And if the pollution wasn't bad enough already, Uttar Pradesh Minister, Sunil Bharala, suggested that a yajna may be the solution we need. Counter air pollution with more air pollution. Two negatives make a positive - right?

He also added how the stubble burning "doesn't really cause much pollution, it's a natural system," and "repeated criticism of it is unfortunate." His solution to pollution? "The government should organize 'Yagya' to please Lord Indra, (God of rain), as it was done traditionally, and Lord Indra will make it rain, and automatically set things right.

There were some, who wanted to defy pollution itself, with 'symbolism.' A day before the odd-even road rationing scheme rolled out, BJP parliamentarian Vijay Goel on Sunday said he would violate the rule and alleged that it was an "election stunt" of the Kejriwal government. "My violation of odd-even scheme of the Kejriwal government will be symbolic because it's an election stunt and drama in view of assembly election," Goel told PTI, adding that he would ride an odd-numbered vehicle on even day.

But that wasn't all. Politicians figured that hey if you couldn't fix the problem, you can always flex it away - right?

National Spokesperson for the Indian National Congress, and MP from Sri Anandpur Sahib, Manish Tewari, brought light to the issue of air pollution in a strange way, by showing how he, was exempt from it.

Delhi's air pollution, as of Monday, remains severe.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
