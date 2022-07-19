CHANGE LANGUAGE
Eat Curry, Watch Salman Khan Film: Desi Twitter User's Guide to 'Combat' Europe Heatwave
Eat Curry, Watch Salman Khan Film: Desi Twitter User's Guide to 'Combat' Europe Heatwave

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2022, 11:52 IST

The Twitter user's thread included everything imaginable and unimaginable. (Photo: Reuters)

A Twitter user's sarcastic thread on dealing with Europe's heatwave included everything from making a pact with Pezazu, the demon of darkness, to watching a movie starring Salman Khan.

“Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?” Indians would say no before you could quote it at them and now, Europeans would do the same. Much of Europe is currently grappling with a scorching heatwave. As per an AFP report, heatwaves such as this one or the record-shattering hot spell endured by India and Pakistan in March, are an unmistakable sign of climate change, according to experts. A Twitter user going by @Kav_Kaushik has come up with a sarcastic guide on how to survive the hot weather, with the authority of someone who grew up in India.

The Twitter user’s thread included everything imaginable and unimaginable: from making a pact with Pezazu, the demon of darkness, eating curry, writing diaspora poetry, to watching a movie starring Salman Khan, it includes it all. Here are a few things of interest from the thread:

Looks like catastrophic weather conditions are here to stay, so we will need more of humour to cope. “Every heatwave that we are experiencing today has been made hotter and more frequent because of human induced climate change,” said Friederike Otto, senior lecturer at Imperial College London’s Grantham Institute for Climate Change.

first published:July 19, 2022, 11:52 IST
last updated:July 19, 2022, 11:52 IST