Eat Curry, Watch Salman Khan Film: Desi Twitter User's Guide to 'Combat' Europe Heatwave

“Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?” Indians would say no before you could quote it at them and now, Europeans would do the same. Much of Europe is currently grappling with a scorching heatwave. As per an AFP report, heatwaves such as this one or the record-shattering hot spell endured by India and Pakistan in March, are an unmistakable sign of climate change, according to experts. A Twitter user going by @Kav_Kaushik has come up with a sarcastic guide on how to survive the hot weather, with the authority of someone who grew up in India.

The Twitter user’s thread included everything imaginable and unimaginable: from making a pact with Pezazu, the demon of darkness, eating curry, writing diaspora poetry, to watching a movie starring Salman Khan, it includes it all. Here are a few things of interest from the thread:

Hi, Indian here! I’ve grown up with a lot of hot summers so here’s my top tips for surviving the hot weather () — kav (@Kav_Kaushik) July 18, 2022

3. write some diaspora poetry about how the heat of british summer reminds you of the mangoes of your motherland. use the gcse eng lot syllabus money to be an air conditioning unit — kav (@Kav_Kaushik) July 18, 2022

5. Watch a bollywood film starring Salman Khan. It will be so mind numbingly bad your brain will work at 10% capacity and therefore you will preserve energy. This is how we do in India — kav (@Kav_Kaushik) July 18, 2022

7. If you’re a woman, wax every single inch of hair on your body (not on your head or eyebrows), scientifically this will make you warmer. but no one wants to be exposed to your gross arm hair in a patriarchal society. if you’re a man: don’t do anything this is your world. — kav (@Kav_Kaushik) July 18, 2022

thanks for reading! remember to leave an ice cream out for your bin men tonight folks and mum if you’re reading: this is all a joke. i’m truly grateful for the exorcism! — kav (@Kav_Kaushik) July 18, 2022

Looks like catastrophic weather conditions are here to stay, so we will need more of humour to cope. “Every heatwave that we are experiencing today has been made hotter and more frequent because of human induced climate change,” said Friederike Otto, senior lecturer at Imperial College London’s Grantham Institute for Climate Change.

