'Eat Pray Love' Author Gets Pleasant Surprise After Leaving Her Car Window Open in the Parking Lot

A random act of kindness tugged deeply at the heartstrings of noted American journalist and author Elizabeth Gilbert. The writer of the famous novel Eat Pray Love was left teary-eyed after an anonymous person lent a helping hand after she forgot to wind her car’s window back up.

Gilbert took to Instagram to share the image of a handwritten note left on her car window by an unknown do-gooder. Gilbert, who had parked her car in an outdoor lot many days ago, was unaware that she hadn’t rolled up one of the windows.

She accompanied her social media post with a lengthy note to detail how she was pleasantly surprised after she visited the parking lot after a long time. The note cited that the owner of a green truck that was previously parked beside Gilbert’s car had used brown paper and tape to seal the gap in her absence.

Gilbert shared, “Look at the beautiful poem of love that is this note: Your window was down and the rain was coming. I did my best to help you out. xx — The green truck next to you.”

Gilbert was unable to meet the person who helped her out, but she invariantly moved by the kind person’s generosity and thoughtfulness.

“By the time I saw this note, the green truck was long gone. I will never know who did this for me. Thank you for taking the time to do this kind act for a stranger. I’m sitting here in my parked car, unable to drive because there are tears in my eyes,” her narration further added.

Gilbert concluded her heartfelt note of gratitude saying, “I am reminded once more of this sacred truth: Never doubt that thousands of invisible hands are helping you at all times. Love is everywhere, even if you can’t see it. The tenderest care will arrive when you least expect it, and from someone whose name you may never know.”

The author’s story has prompted many to express their wonder and praise the random act of kindness. Since being shared, the post has garnered more than 87,000 likes and counting.