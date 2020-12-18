News18 Logo

News18» News»Buzz»'Eaten Canteen Food?' Twitter's New Meme 'What's in The Vaccine' is a Dig at Coronavirus Skeptics
3-MIN READ

'Eaten Canteen Food?' Twitter's New Meme 'What's in The Vaccine' is a Dig at Coronavirus Skeptics

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

Twitter, however, has collectively started a new meme on why you don't have to worry about 'what's in the vaccine' if you've taken part in several social situations before without hesitation.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

The year 2020 has been a strange one.

We may have spent most of this year vicariously reliving our past experiences - and reflecting how they may not have been the best hygienic conditions after all.

As the pandemic turned most of us into germaphobes, our memories of fast food chains, street food, and sometimes repressed memories of eating dirt as a child came flooding back - all things we couldn't even fathom doing in the middle of a global pandemic.

But we did it before the virus, never hesitating twice.

Now, however, as vaccines are finally starting to be circulated, some skeptics aren't still sure whether they should take it. This may be a result of the newness of the vaccine, there's no long-term survey and proof it is 100% full-proof, only clinical trials to go by it. Some people, however, only believe in misinformation and want to know the exact components of 'what's in the vaccine,' and this fueled by the anti-vaxxers movement only gets worse.

Twitter, however, has collectively started a new meme on why you don't have to worry about "what's in the vaccine" if you've taken part in several social situations before without hesitation.

The memes range from eating certain processed food, to visiting suspiciously specific places - hygienic on appearance, or otherwise.

In India itself, many Indians appear hesitant to get vaccinated for Covid-19 as infections have fallen sharply since a mid-September peak and some people are worried about possible side-effects, according to a survey of 18,000 people released on Thursday.

India reported 24,037 new infections on Thursday - fewer than 30,000 for a fourth straight day - taking its total to 9.96 million, the second-highest in the world.

Meanwhile, reports say that companies that are producing the Covid-19 vaccine cannot be sued. The US government has given companies like Pfizer and Moderna 'immunity' from liability if something unintentionally goes wrong with their vaccines, CNBC reported.

“It is very rare for a blanket immunity law to be passed,” Rogge Dunn, a Dallas labor and employment attorney was quoted as saying by CNBC. “Pharmaceutical companies typically aren’t offered much liability protection under the law."


