'Eaten Canteen Food?' Twitter's New Meme 'What's in The Vaccine' is a Dig at Coronavirus Skeptics

The year 2020 has been a strange one.

We may have spent most of this year vicariously reliving our past experiences - and reflecting how they may not have been the best hygienic conditions after all.

As the pandemic turned most of us into germaphobes, our memories of fast food chains, street food, and sometimes repressed memories of eating dirt as a child came flooding back - all things we couldn't even fathom doing in the middle of a global pandemic.

But we did it before the virus, never hesitating twice.

Now, however, as vaccines are finally starting to be circulated, some skeptics aren't still sure whether they should take it. This may be a result of the newness of the vaccine, there's no long-term survey and proof it is 100% full-proof, only clinical trials to go by it. Some people, however, only believe in misinformation and want to know the exact components of 'what's in the vaccine,' and this fueled by the anti-vaxxers movement only gets worse.

Twitter, however, has collectively started a new meme on why you don't have to worry about "what's in the vaccine" if you've taken part in several social situations before without hesitation.

The memes range from eating certain processed food, to visiting suspiciously specific places - hygienic on appearance, or otherwise.

if you've ever eaten at one of these places, don't worry about what's in the covid vaccine pic.twitter.com/yWDvOt6wIU — kiran (@_kirankar) December 17, 2020

If this looks familiar to you, don’t worry what’s in the vaccines pic.twitter.com/97cQL31PQf — The Grinch (@romes1013) December 17, 2020

If you’ve been to this McDonald’s after midnight, do not worry about what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/tZAj0pC7sN — Alex Peña (@alexpena97) December 17, 2020

if you’ve ever hugged the drummer of a pop punk band after a show then you don’t need to worry about what’s in the vaccine — tom in hot milk (@hotmilktom) December 16, 2020

if your favorite show is supernatural do not worry about what’s in the vaccine. — roz (@dilfsams) December 16, 2020

If you were a Liverpool fan under the Roy Hodgson era with Paul Konchesky at left back, don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine. — Ross (@rossic89) December 17, 2020

this tiktok said if ur still using an urban decay naked eyeshadow palette from the year 2015 don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/IXXxr1wTGj — endpolice (@endpoIice) December 17, 2020

If you let your dogs kiss you on the mouth, don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine — Monia (@BandsbyLaura) December 18, 2020

if you've eaten hostel mess food, don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine — leena (@probableena) December 16, 2020

if you sucked water out the washcloth as a child don’t worry ab what’s in the vaccine — ً (@suckmyg10ck) December 15, 2020

“WhAt’S iN tHe VaCcInE” bitch you literally don’t know what’s in Tylenol shut up — Justin Randall (@imjustinrandall) December 16, 2020

Some of you haven't washed that reusable mask since you bought it back in April & you're worried what's the in vaccine. — Ciarán from Cabra (@Freemanhasaname) December 16, 2020

In India itself, many Indians appear hesitant to get vaccinated for Covid-19 as infections have fallen sharply since a mid-September peak and some people are worried about possible side-effects, according to a survey of 18,000 people released on Thursday.

India reported 24,037 new infections on Thursday - fewer than 30,000 for a fourth straight day - taking its total to 9.96 million, the second-highest in the world.

Meanwhile, reports say that companies that are producing the Covid-19 vaccine cannot be sued. The US government has given companies like Pfizer and Moderna 'immunity' from liability if something unintentionally goes wrong with their vaccines, CNBC reported.

Americans Can't Sue Pfizer, Moderna In Case of Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects, Here's Why

“It is very rare for a blanket immunity law to be passed,” Rogge Dunn, a Dallas labor and employment attorney was quoted as saying by CNBC. “Pharmaceutical companies typically aren’t offered much liability protection under the law."