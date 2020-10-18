'Eating a Duck?': DC's Prithvi Shaw Mercilessly Trolled for Having a Meal After Getting Out for Zero

Prithvi Shaw, who captained India’s Under-19 World Cup-winning team, isn't having the best of time with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2020 season. While the tournament for the young star has been a mixed bag, Shaw was mercilessly trolled on Saturday night for having a meal after getting dismissed.

The Delhi Capitals' opener was out for a duck on the second ball of the second innings when the team met Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Saturday.

Chasing a stiff target of 180, the right-handed Shaw opened the innings for Delhi Capitals and his stay in the middle lasted only a few minutes. As luck would have it, Shaw chipped one back to the bowler Deepak Chahar who completed a routine catch to send the youngster back to the hut.

While Shikhar Dhawan carried on, bringing up his maiden IPL century and eventually helping DC cross the finishing line with crucial fireworks from Axar Patel, Shaw was caught in a social media storm while Delhi Capitals was toiling at 13/1 in 2.4 overs.

The camera panned to Shaw seated in the dressing room having a meal.

Lauding the camerawork for sneakily capturing the dismissed opener eating, cricket fans did not mince any words and trolled the batter for "enjoying" his food after giving his team a dreadful start.

'Prithvi Shaw eating in the dressing room now after getting out' is my soul animal — Sidumoonji Singapal Sooranakesi (@KaviyaSub) October 17, 2020

Sorry I was too much hungry, and I was not eating a “Duck”.- Prithvi Shaw pic.twitter.com/wNs0knWVo1 — IPL 2020 - UAE | #Dream11IPL (@IPL2020UAE) October 17, 2020

Prithvi Shaw after getting out on duck: How cud I resist those delicacies that I saw in buffet during innings break? #BestHomeCommentator #IPL2020 @Housing pic.twitter.com/mOMapKAfC3 — Ambarish Neog (@Dinku_cfc) October 17, 2020

@PrithviShaw eating some nice food in dugout why not @SDhawan25 u join him before he eat all the food Go Dhawan Go ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HFc4R7MaKR — Avneet Singh (@AvneetsinghAs) October 17, 2020

Prithvi shaw got out early to eat food. pic.twitter.com/nA6RDRZmuG — Unknown (@Unknown76634376) October 17, 2020

Prithvi shaw seen having food after getting out on a duckMeanwhile ponting- pic.twitter.com/FwkzcVFWB3 — tejas malap (bunty) (@tejasmalapbunty) October 18, 2020

most relatable scene of every Indian family. pic.twitter.com/GxGudWBa8M — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 17, 2020

Pic 1 : Eating chicken biryaniPic 2 : After knowing it was kauwwa biryani pic.twitter.com/aj2oMGPpOQ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 17, 2020

Coach : aaj zero pe out kyu hogaya, ball mushkil thi?Prithvi : nahi woh buffet badiya tha pic.twitter.com/welbs41d6k — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 17, 2020

Fortunately for Shaw, his team did not suffer from a similar fate as Delhi Capitals pulled off a stunning victory.

Delhi Capitals needed 17 runs off the final over and it looked like Dhawan's efforts and century would go in vain but Axar Patel did not let that happen.

Patel ended up smacking three sixes off Ravindra Jadeja's over as the batter played a blinder of an innings scoring 21 off just five deliveries.

The thrilling victory has pushed DC to the top of the points table with 14 points.