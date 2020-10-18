News18 Logo

buzz

2-MIN READ

'Eating a Duck?': DC's Prithvi Shaw Mercilessly Trolled for Having a Meal After Getting Out for Zero

IPL 2020 / Hotstar | Twitter screengrab.

The Delhi Capitals' opener Prithvi Shaw was out for a duck on the second ball of the second innings when the team met Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Saturday.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Prithvi Shaw, who captained India’s Under-19 World Cup-winning team, isn't having the best of time with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2020 season. While the tournament for the young star has been a mixed bag, Shaw was mercilessly trolled on Saturday night for having a meal after getting dismissed.

The Delhi Capitals' opener was out for a duck on the second ball of the second innings when the team met Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Saturday.

Chasing a stiff target of 180, the right-handed Shaw opened the innings for Delhi Capitals and his stay in the middle lasted only a few minutes. As luck would have it, Shaw chipped one back to the bowler Deepak Chahar who completed a routine catch to send the youngster back to the hut.

While Shikhar Dhawan carried on, bringing up his maiden IPL century and eventually helping DC cross the finishing line with crucial fireworks from Axar Patel, Shaw was caught in a social media storm while Delhi Capitals was toiling at 13/1 in 2.4 overs.

The camera panned to Shaw seated in the dressing room having a meal.

Lauding the camerawork for sneakily capturing the dismissed opener eating, cricket fans did not mince any words and trolled the batter for "enjoying" his food after giving his team a dreadful start.

Fortunately for Shaw, his team did not suffer from a similar fate as Delhi Capitals pulled off a stunning victory.

Delhi Capitals needed 17 runs off the final over and it looked like Dhawan's efforts and century would go in vain but Axar Patel did not let that happen.

Patel ended up smacking three sixes off Ravindra Jadeja's over as the batter played a blinder of an innings scoring 21 off just five deliveries.

The thrilling victory has pushed DC to the top of the points table with 14 points.


